Carlos Alberto has bankruptcy exposed, becomes homeless and exposes Silvio

Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega opened up the difficult situation involving Silvio Santos

Carlos Alberto, presenter of Praça É Nossa, is undeniably one of the biggest names in Brazilian television. In SBT for decades, the comedian has been through a few good times until he reached the peak of his career and ensured stability.

In an interview with Flow Podcast, the famous opened the game and brought up one of those moments that involved Silvio Santos. According to the artist, after his first divorce with Andréa Nóbrega, he was left completely with nothing, since he left everything he had to her.

“I went out with the clothes on my back. Then I went to rent a house and I was having trouble finding a guarantor. I spoke to him: ‘Silvio, can you lend me 200 thousand dollars?’”, recalled Carlos Alberto, who was surprised by the attitude of the SBT owner.

The comedian stressed that the trunk’s owner’s nephew, who at the time was president of SBT, called him and gave an unexpected answer about the loan. “Look, Silvio told me to give you an apartment. He will give you the money and you choose the apartment”, recalled the artist, reproducing what he heard from the boss’s relative.

BANKRUPTCY

On another occasion, Carlos Alberto talked about why he is still working on TV, at 86 years old. “I live on my salary, I don’t have any property anymore. Ten years ago I passed everything on to my children, all my part”, he revealed, exposing that he no longer has much money saved in the bank.

In addition, the presenter spoke of his wife, Renata Domingues, who was never interested in him because of the money, since everything was left to the heirs.

“This woman changed my life. If she were an artist, if I had the assets I had before my separation… we will even understand that a beautiful woman… but no, when I separated, my half I already passed on to my children. I don’t have anything else”, pointed out Carlos Alberto.