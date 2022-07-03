Casares leads ‘riot’ and São Paulo makes a complaint to Conmebol for arbitration in Sula: “Selective”

After a bitter draw at Morumbi against Juventude, 0-0, last Sunday (26), in a match valid for the Brazilian Championship, São Paulo returned to the field last Thursday night (30) to face Universidad Católica, from Chile, away from home. At the San Carlos de Apoquindo stadium, the Tricolor started winning easily, but the match ended up full of controversies.

Even winning by 4 to 2, having opened 3 to 0 in the first, São Paulo had three players sent off, all in the second half: Igor Vinícius, at six minutes; Rodrigo Nestor, at 28, and Jonathan Calleri, at 42. The tricolor fans were enraged by the referee’s decisions, and discontent is also present in the board, which formally complained to Conmebol.

Led by President Julio Casares, the São Paulo board sent a letter to the entity to complain about the arbitration by Uruguayan Christian Ferreyra. In addition to the representative, director Carlos Belmonte and the club’s legal department also signed the document. For Tricolor, the arbitration criteria were “disproportionate and selective”, in addition to contesting the three expulsions during the confrontation.

In addition, the São Paulo club also complains about the lack of a report on the summary about the objects thrown at Reinaldo, who needed to be protected so that he could take a corner. In the document, São Paulo reinforces so that attitudes like this are not repeated, since, more than harming the club, they are harmful to the entire competition. Tricolor will face Católica again next Thursday (7), at 9:30 pm.

