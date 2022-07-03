Cássio Reis and Fernanda show their baby at home for the 1st time

2 hours ago

The actor Cassio Reis and his wife, the actress Fernanda Vasconcellos, delighted fans by capturing a beautiful moment with their newborn baby. The couple of actors is the father of little Romeo, who came into the world last Tuesday (28).

The actor’s wife chose to announce the arrival of their first child through social networks. They have been together since 2013. The baby was born in a maternity hospital located in an upscale neighborhood in São Paulo.

Days before giving birth, Cassio Reis and Fernanda held a charitable baby shower on behalf of the AACC (Association for Supporting Children with Cancer). Romeo is Fernanda’s first child. The actor, in turn, is the father of 14-year-old Noah, the result of a former union with actress D.anielle winits.

Recently, celebrities enchanted by showing the decoration of the little room in the maternity ward. They opted for light tones and added an amigurimi doll, a crochet craft, to the decoration. In addition to many souvenirs, the visits welcomed newborns to celebrate the arrival of the new member of the family.

This Saturday (02), after being discharged from the hospital, the wife of Cassio Reis enchanted internet users by publishing the first photo of little Romeo at home. In the picture, the first-time mom appears smiling with the baby on her lap.

In the photo published on the artist’s social networks communicating the birth of her son, Fernanda appears in the hospital bed holding the newborn. The couple’s famous friends congratulated the new parents. “Oh my heart! Congratulations, you beautiful ones!”, commented the actress Pathy De Jesus. The actor and comedian Lucio Mauro Filho wished: “God bless!”.

The famous became a mother at the age of 37. Upon learning that she was pregnant with her first child, the artist could not contain herself with such emotion. She even said, at the time, that she had never taken a pregnancy test before. And that when she saw the positive result, she vibrated with happiness with the beautiful news.

