Ceará vs Internacional live: follow the game in real time – Play

on the rise after the historic victory in La Paz for the round of 16 of Copa SudamericanaO Ceará returns to the field this Saturday (2), at 7 pm, to face Internacional, at Arena Castelão, in a clash valid for the 15th round of the Brazilian Championship that can make Alvinegro jump several positions in the table.

Ceará vs Internacional | follow in time

Ceará pre-match today, see details

What time is Ceará vs Internacional

The game will start at 19:00 (Brasilia time).

Where to watch Ceará vs Internacional

The match will be broadcast live from Premiere. Verdinha will have the live narration and Diário do Nordeste will do the Real Time.

guesses

How the Voice arrives

Ceará comes from 4 straight draws in Serie A, results that prevented it from being at the top of the table. But for the balance of the competition, even in 15th with 17 points, Vozão follows close to the G-7, since Santos has 19 points and is in 7th. Thus, a victory today, which would be the club’s first as home team, can make the black and white team gain 8 positions.

The victory against Colorado would also be important to remove the risk of the Z-4, since Grandpa has a 2 advantage over América/MG, which opens the sticking group.

>See the updated Serie A table

The formation to be used by coach Marquinhos Santos for the game is unknown, due to the wear and tear of the game at the altitude of La Paz last Wednesday. The dilemma is whether or not to preserve who played the most minutes for the return duel against The Strongest next Wednesday at Castelão, at 19:15, when Vozão plays with the advantage of the tie.

Subtitle:

Coach Marquinhos Santos won the first for Vozão in the fourth for the Sul-Americana and now seeks victory in the Brazilian Series A Photograph:

FABIANE DE PAULA

The dilemma exists because of the concern with the campaign in Serie A, with Grandpa aiming for the top part of the table.

What is certain is that midfielder Rodrigo Lindoso cannot play, as he was loaned by Colorado to Grandpa.

Others who should miss Vovô are defender Luiz Otávio and Vina. The defender due to physical exhaustion and the attacking midfielder due to hypothermia, after the game at altitude. In addition to the quartet that contracted Covid-19 before the game in Bolivia: goalkeeper João Ricardo, left-back Bruno Pacheco, defender Lucas Ribeiro and striker Cléber.

Return from Mendoza?

Striker Mendoza participated in Friday’s training and may be the newcomer today after a grade II muscle injury, suffered 15 days ago. He has been cleared for exercises on the lawn and if he does well he should be listed.

Subtitle:

Striker Mendoza is Vozão’s top scorer in Serie A and could return to Inter after recovering from injury Photograph:

THIAGO GADELHA

Left-back Victor Luiz hopes that Grandpa gets his first victory at home in this Serie A. Alvinegro is the only home team without victories.

“The inconvenience is too great. We wear a shirt that is too big to be fighting for too little. Due to the size of Ceará’s shirt, we have to fight for big things. We are two points away from the relegation zone, but a win also takes us to eighth position. So it’s a very flat, very competitive championship. I prefer to see the glass as half full than half empty,” he emphasizes.

mixed international

Inter is doing well in the Brazilian and is 4th in Serie A with 24 points. Also involved with the Copa Sudamericana, the gaucho team was defeated by Colo-Colo by 2-0 away from home, so it will have to reverse the disadvantage next Tuesday in Beira-Rio. Therefore, coach Mano Menezes decided to spare the main holders, coming to face Vozão with a mixed team.

In all, 12 athletes are out, with the main casualties among the holders being: Daniel (goalkeeper), Vitão (defender), Edenílson and Alan Patrick (midfielders) and Alemão, Pedro Henrique and David (attackers).

Also out are the sides Bustos (muscle injury in the right thigh) and Renê (muscle discomfort in the left thigh) and the forwards De Pena (muscle swelling in the left thigh) and Wanderson (muscle injury in the left thigh).

PROBABLE SCALINGS

Ceará:

Vinicius Machado, Nino Paraíba, Messias, Gabriel Lacerda, Victor Luís; Richardson, Richard Coelho, Fernando Sobral; Lima, Erick, Ze Roberto. Coach: Marquinhos Santos

International: Keiller; Hector, Moledo, Mercado and Moisés; Gabriel, Johnny, Estevão, Taison and Mauricio; Cadorini (Wesley Moraes). Coach: Mano Menezes

TECHNICAL SHEET | Ceará x Internacional

Brazilian Championship – Serie A

Location: Arena Castelão, in Fortaleza (CE)

Date/Time: July 2, 2022, at 7 pm

Referee: Rodolpho Toski Marques (FIFA) – PR

Assistant 1: Ivan Carlos Bohn – PR

Assistant 2: Victor Hugo Imazu dos Santos – PR

Video Referee: Adriano Milczvski – PR