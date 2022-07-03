Chances of fertilizer shortages getting smaller, says Rabobank

O risk of fertilizer shortages in Brazil is getting smaller, according to the Dutch investment bank Rabobank.

According to a report by the financial institution, at the beginning of the year, many uncertainties and concerns took over the planning for the next grain harvest, especially in relation to availability and cost of fertilizers and pesticides.

In the case of fertilizers, the biggest concern of the market was about the availability of the products, given the importance of Russia in the world market. Brazil imports 85% of the fertilizers it uses, and Russia accounts for 23% of these imports..

fertilizer imports

However, as the months passed, the import figures released by the Secretary of Foreign Trade (Secex) confidence that the chance of fertilizer shortages in Brazil is getting smaller and smaller.

From January to May 2022, Brazil has already imported about 15.1 million tons of fertilizers, against 12.9 million tons in the same period last year. An increase of 17%.

According to Rabobank, it is important to point out that the import was made at a very high price, as the market was under the influence of Eastern European conflicts in fertilizer prices, something that should decrease from now on.

With this in mind, Rabobank’s analysis indicates that for the portion of fertilizers purchased during this first half of the year, the producer should have an increase in fertilizer costs for the soybean crop of 50 to 75% relative to crop costs. previous.

For pesticides, the projection indicates an increase of about 25% in relation to the costs of the 2021/22 crop, driven mainly by the high costs of herbicides, which so far have increased by more than 40% compared to the previous crop. .

Thus, operating costs for soybeans are expected to increase by almost 50% when compared to the 2021/22 harvest. Despite the increases in costs, it is still possible for the producer to reach a good level of operating margin. For this, good management not only of costs, but also of the sale of production, given the current price levels, is essential.