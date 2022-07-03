Check out statements from the drivers after qualifying for the British GP – Formula 1 News

Carlos Sainz takes pole position, with Max Verstappen in second and Charles Leclerc in third (Photo: Justin Tallis/AFP)

The British GP qualifying was intense and unpredictable because of the rain that fell on Silverstone. And who dribbled the wet track and the mistakes was Carlos Sainz, who won the first pole position of his career in F1. The Ferrari player’s lap was done in 1min40s983 – just 0s072 better than Max Verstappen’s. The two rivals will share the front row of the grid this Sunday.

While Sainz saw the achievement as a surprise, especially given the adverse conditions on Saturday, the world champion understood that the session that decided the grid was a lottery. Behind them, Charles Leclerc secured third place, just ahead of Sergio Pérez.

Who opens the third row is Lewis Hamilton. The seven-time champion regretted having lost the chance to start further ahead. In front of a crowded Silverstone, the Englishman tried hard, he came to be among the pointers, but the final part of the classification ended up frustrating the chances of Mercedes. George Russell comes out in eighth.

Lando Norris and Fernando Alonso were ahead of the youngest Englishman of the German team, while Guanyu Zhou and a surprising Nicholas Latifi completed the top-10. Check out what the drivers had to say about the decisive session of the British Formula 1 weekend below.

Carlos Sainz, pole: Sainz admits surprise with first pole of his career in England: “I was suffering”

Max Verstappen, second: Verstappen sees “lottery” in Q3 and says he is happy with 2nd place in England: “We have a good car“

Charles Leclerc, third: Leclerc ends up disappointed with Q3 mistake in England: “I didn’t deserve pole”

Sergio Pérez, fourth: Pérez says 4th place in England “wasn’t ideal” and hopes for competitiveness in the race

Lewis Hamilton, fifth: Hamilton regrets 5th place on the grid in front of fans at Silverstone: “Devastated”

Lando Norris, sixth: Norris celebrates 6th place at Silverstone: “Best we could have done”

Fernando Alonso, seventh: Alonso sees Alpine well “in the dry and in the wet” and guarantees: “I could start in the top-5”

George Russell, eighth: Russell admits mistake and sets goal for England: “Pass Norris and Alonso fast”

Guanyu Zhou, ninth: “Ranking today was a challenge, but I’d say I didn’t do too badly for a rookie! It was my first time driving an F1 at Silverstone in the wet, the conditions were very different from yesterday but today was good, I felt I was progressing and improving with every lap. It was particularly tricky between Q2 and Q3, when it was getting wet and there were puddles, but I was able to keep the car on track and I think I was able to maximize everything I had, so I can say I’m satisfied with the job done. It’s amazing to go into Q3 twice in a row, I feel like I’m growing as a Formula 1 driver and I’m very happy about it. I’m looking forward to tomorrow, the track conditions should be different and I think we have a chance to score some points, which is always our main objective. We have potential, the grid is very tight, but I think we are doing well and both cars will be fighting for points tomorrow.”

Nicholas Latifi, tenth: Latifi celebrates ‘great achievement’ in qualifying, but expects little from the British GP

Pierre Gasly, 11th: “Since free practice it has been extremely difficult here. We knew it would be a struggle at this track, we couldn’t find any solutions, but we managed the qualifying well and we have to be content with 11th on the grid. Of course, we can’t be satisfied with this performance, we want more, but this is the current level of our car on this type of track. Tonight I will do the rain dance, hoping to have different dry conditions than tomorrow in the race.”

Valtteri Bottas, 12th: “It was a challenging day for me: the conditions were tricky, changing all the time and it felt like every lap the track was a little different. Q1 was good, but once I got into Q2, with more water on the track, it was difficult to get the tire temperature right. Still, we’re 12th and the points aren’t too far away: we expect a dry race tomorrow, so I’m confident we can get some points. Our car is much stronger in racing.”

Yuki Tsunoda, 13th: “Considering how the free practice went, we thought it would be difficult to move to Q2 today and so I can only be satisfied with this result. The conditions were tricky, but the team did a great job and I’m happy with how it turned out. I think it’s a very positive result for us, considering how the weekend has gone so far. I hope it doesn’t rain tomorrow in the race, because my car is set up for a dry track and I hope I can make the most of it and try to score. I can’t wait to race: it will be difficult, but I think we still have a good chance.”

Daniel Ricciardo, 14th: “I am disappointed with today’s result. I think I needed the lap to be done earlier because the track was at its best at the start, but then I struggled with grip. Most of the time, I think I didn’t get the lap when conditions were at their best, and that cost me more than anything else today. So, it’s on my account. That put us back a little bit on the grid so we have a lot of work to do tomorrow.”

Nicholas Latifi did the impossible and went to Q3 with Williams (Photo: Williams)

Esteban Ocon, 15th: “It was one of those difficult days today. We lost power due to lack of battery in Q2, we couldn’t be competitive like that and then we were 15th, which is not good for tomorrow’s race. I’m still positive though, as we started further back in 2022 and still scored points, so it’s the same target for tomorrow. Let’s see if we understand the problem we had, I hope we solve it and we can be fine for the race. It’s a good track to overtake, let’s take advantage of the opportunities and have a decent result.”

Alexander Albon, 16th: “Conditions were good today despite the rain, but there was less grip on the second set of tyres. It was a little different driving with the updates, but already in FP3 I was feeling very comfortable with the car, even in the rain in Q1 I felt good. But at the end of Q1, we opted to do a cool-down lap, but we lost a lot of temperature from the tyres. The track was starting to dry out and everyone was turning faster, but I just couldn’t find enough grip. It wasn’t the best choice, but we’ll see what happens tomorrow. We have a good car.”

Kevin Magnussen, 17th: “Mick was fine in FP3, I had no problems, but I could see what the car could do, so I was confident. Then it rained, and that made me even more confident, but for some reason we didn’t have the rhythm today in the wet. It’s interesting, we’ve been fast in the wet a couple of times this year, but at tracks that are very different from this one. There is something to learn from that, so we will try again tomorrow and see if we can fight our way back to the top 10.”

Sebastian Vettel, 18th: Vettel blames lack of pace, says 18th makes race in England ‘more difficult’

Mick Schumacher, 19th: “Unfortunately, we had a problem with the car. It looked like something with the steering wheel, which is definitely not something we want, especially in these conditions. Let’s analyze what happened, but I think that was the big reason why we didn’t go to Q2. I don’t care what the weather is like tomorrow, it’s going to be just as fun.”

Lance Stroll, 20th: “We tried a new intermediate game at the end of Q1, but I had a terrible warm-up lap, full of traffic and it was very difficult to generate any temperature in the tires like that. With only 1 lap to go, my tires weren’t warm enough, I couldn’t do a decent lap. I’m frustrated starting at the back of the grid, but we can have a better race if the weather improves.”

O BIG PRIZE accompanies LIVE and IN REAL TIME all the activities of the British GP weekend. On Sunday, the start is scheduled for 11 am (Brasília, GMT-3).

Access the Spanish and Portuguese-PT versions of BIG PRIZE