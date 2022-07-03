Check the result of this Saturday’s Mega-Sena 2497; prize is BRL 43.5 million

(credit: Reproduction/Lotteries Caixa)


On Saturday night (7/2), Caixa Econômica Federal raffled seven lotteries: the 2497 Mega-Sena contests; Quina’s 5887; Lotofácil’s 2562; 2386 of the Double Seine; the 1803 of Timemania; the 6 of +Millionaire and the 624 of Lucky Day. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, in the new Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.

+Millionaire

+Millionária, with an expected prize of R$ 10 million, had the following numbers drawn in the first matrix: 01-19-22-32-39-45. The clovers drawn were: 1-5.

The number of +Millionaire winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

Lucky day

With an expected prize of R$ 300 thousand, the Lucky Day had the following result: 08-20-21-22-27-29-31. Lucky month is February.

The number of Lucky Day winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

lottoeasy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 1.5 million to those who hit the 15 scores, presented the following result: 02-03-06-07-09-10-11-14-16-17-20-21-22-24-25.

The number of Lotofácil winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

Quina

Quina, with an expected prize of R$ 5.7 million, had the following numbers drawn: 07-30-48-57-72.

The number of Quina winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

Double Seine

Dupla Sena had the following numbers drawn: 01-06-08-22-26-29 in the first draw; 01-04-12-21-27-34 in the second draw. The expected prize is R$ 404 thousand.

The number of Dupla Sena winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

timemania

Timemania, with an expected prize of R$ 41.5, presented the following result: 07-28-31-41-50-59-66. The heart team is the Moto Clubfrom Maranhao.

The number of Timemania winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

Mega Sena

The Mega-Sena, which has a predicted prize of R$ 43.5 million, had the following dozens drawn: 05-14-23-46-48-52.

The number of Mega-Sena winners and the apportionment can be checked here.


Watch the broadcast:

