Check the times and places for vaccination against Covid-19 in the capital from Monday (4) | Tocantins

The vaccination schedule against Covid-19 in Palmas for the next week is now available. According to the Municipal Health Department (Semus), from Monday (4) to Friday (8), health units will make doses available without scheduling in the units. It is enough for the citizen to present personal documents, vaccination card and card from the Unified Health System (SUS).

The folder reminds us that the fourth dose – or second booster – can be applied to people aged 40 and over or health professionals after the period of four months after the third dose.

Children aged 5 to 11 years and the population over 12 years of age who have not taken any dose can start the vaccine cycle against the disease. For those who completed it, those over 12 years old can take the third dose, as long as there is an interval of four months after the second dose.

Semus also reinforces that the 3rd and 4th dose against Covid-19 can be made, depending on availability, with the immunizers from Janssen, Astrazeneca and Pfizer.

Check the unit schedule:

Children from 5 to 11 years old – from 8 am to 12 pm

USF 405 North (Arno 42)

USF 1004 south (Arse 101)

USF Novo Horizonte

USF Walterly Wagner (Taquaruçu Grande) – on Wednesday

USF Mariazinha (Buritirana) – on Thursday

USF Walter Morato (Taquaruçu) – on Thursday

USF 409 North (Arno 44)

USF 403 south (Arso 41)

USF Jose Hermes

USF Taquari – Friday only

Population over 12 years old – from 8 am to 12 pm

USF José Lúcio

USF 403 North (Arno 41)

USF 1206 South (Arse 122)

Janssen (reinforcement – Tuesday and Thursday only)

USF 207 south (Arso 23)

Coronavac (1st dose and 2nd dose for 12+), Astrazeneca (2nd dose)

USF 403 North (Arno 31)

USF 1206 South (Arse 122)

Afternoon – 1pm to 5pm

USF 108 south (Arse 13)

USF 210 south (Arse 24)

USF 806 south (Arse 82)

USF 712 South (ARS-SE 75)

USF 1103 south (Arso 111)

USF Alto Bonito

USF Aureny II

USF Morada do Sol

USF Santa Barbara

Coronavac (1st dose and 2nd dose), Astrazeneca (2nd dose)

USF Laurides Milhomem

Janssen (reinforcement – Tuesday and Thursday only)

USF 603 North (Arno 71)

USF Bela Vista

Coronavac and Janssen, according to the guidelines below:

USF Taquari

Astrazeneca: 2nd dose/ Coronavac: 1st and 2nd dose/ Janssen: booster/ Pfizer 2nd dose

USF Arno 41 (403 North) – morning

USF Arse 13 (108 South) – morning

USF Santa Barbara – afternoon

USF Taquari – Afternoon