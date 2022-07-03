Christian Festival Cancels Gospel Singer’s Show After He Comes Out As Gay | Column Fábia Oliveira

Bruno Camurati, a 41-year-old gospel singer, revealed that he had his performance canceled by the Halleluya Festival, aimed at Christian music.. the event is scheduled to take place in Fortaleza, on the 23rd. The artist’s announcement of the cancellation generated discussion on social networks.

It so happens that netizens began to speculate a possible connection between the singer’s departure from the festival’s lineup and the fact that Bruno Camirati has recently come out as gay, through a publication on his social networks. According to the artist himself, his shows have been canceled since he publicly acknowledged his homosexuality.

“Okay, but it’s funny how I was good for everything 2 weeks ago, and soon after, in a snap of Thanos’ finger, I’m no longer good at singing, lecturing, preaching… The same songs, the same person, the same show. Two have already been canceled this week,” the singer posted on Instagram on June 13.

The singer performed at this same festival 10 years ago and, according to him, the reason for the cancellation of his show in this edition was not informed.. To Diário do Nordeste, Camurati stated that he believes that there is, indeed, a relationship between the cancellation and the disclosure of his sexuality.

“I understand why the show was cancelled. I already expected that. Not only this show, but other events and lectures were also cancelled. I understand the people’s revolt. I wanted to ask that everyone just respect and love each other, which is the focus of our faith”, lamented the singer on social media.

“Whoever reaches this profile: I am a singer, songwriter, Catholic, designer, actor, carioca, gay, fighting alongside minorities and the persecuted, in favor of democracy and love. I don’t intend to be a hero or an example of anything, just be myself. If you come, come in peace,” Camurati wrote on Twitter.