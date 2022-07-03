Ciro makes robbery gesture after being provoked with pro-Lula jingle

Former minister and pre-candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, Ciro Gomes (PDT), responded to the provocations made by supporters of former President Lula (PT), this Saturday, during the traditional civic procession in Salvador, which left Largo da Lapinha.

When he heard the jingle “Olê, olê, olê, olá. Lula, Lula” coming from members of the walk, the pedestrian reacted with a gesture in his hands that indicates the action of a robbery.

The image was recorded by journalist Victor Pinto:

The presidential candidate Ciro Gomes (PDT) made a robbery gesture with his hands to respond to the provocations made by supporters of former President Lula (PT), this Saturday, 2nd, during the traditional civic procession in Salvador. The image was recorded by journalist Victor Pinto. pic.twitter.com/UvHn8M2vW7 — Political Game (@jogopolitico) July 2, 2022

The PT candidate also circulated through the streets of Salvador, along with supporters, then went to an event at the Fonte Nova Arena.

This Saturday, the four main pre-candidates for the Presidency of the Republic in the polls of intention to vote were, in Salvador, on the state holiday of the day of the “Independence of Bahia”.

During his schedule, Ciro found his opponent at the polls Simone Tebet (MDB).

“Bahia is everyone’s land. Democracy and civility. Adversary is not an enemy. Brazil needs tolerance and respect”, wrote the emedebista, on social networks.

