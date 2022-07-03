Claudia Ohana poses in a bikini, confesses flaws and asks fans: “Avoid the zoom”

Claudia Ohana poses in a bikini at 59 and asks fans to reveal the possible flaws; Look

The actress Claudia Ohana left fans impressed this Sunday (3) by appearing in a rare bikini click on her profile on social networks. At 59, she appeared without filters and edits.

In the post caption, she asked followers to avoid zooming to look for imperfections.

“Doing the mermaid and a sunny Sunday. Really, so don’t zoom in to see my flaws. A good Sunday to all”she said.

In the comments, she was comforted by fans. “I already zoomed in before reading. I didn’t find anything wrong”, he declared. “Powerful Diva”said another. “What defects?”said another.

Recently, the actress Claudia Ohana vented on social media and rebutted criticism he has suffered for his age. With great sincerity, she said that she is “proud”.

“I am 59 with great pride”, she began, which made a reflection.

“In a world that overvalues ​​and privileges youth, people begin to question why people are so bothered when we get older, this is called ageism. Old age is in the head. Every age is beautiful and has to be lived in all its splendor”she fired.

Look: