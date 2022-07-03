Claudia Raia has a crisis after the end of her marriage and is rescued; understand

Claudia Raia recalled the end of her marriage with Edson Celulari and the dramas she faced

the wedding of Claudia Raia and Edson Celulari was one of the most talked about in the world of the famous, the two were darlings of the public that was tuned to know what happened in their privacy. After a few years of union, the famous couple announced the end of the relationship and the news fell like a bomb in the Brazilian press, which began to cover and speculate what had happened.

In conversation with the presenter Ana Maria Braga in “Mais Você”, Claudia Raia recalled the traumatic separation and said that she had crying spells at the time, even needing to take antidepressants. The veteran said that work helped her a lot and the character she was playing in the soap opera was an outlet for her to overcome this phase of her life.

“I was going through a very confusing moment, I was separating from Edson. A moment of separation that is not at all pleasant and, thank God, I’m always playing a character that saves me from those moments, I was playing a comedy character that helped me a lot.”, revealed Claudia Raia.

ACTRESS HELP

According to Claudia Raia, while facing the separation with Edson Celulari, she received help from an actress well known to the public: Nicette Bruno. As soon as she realized that her co-star was not well, the veteran was the one who helped her with words of affection: “I was very distressed, afraid of not being able to handle it and Miss Nicette was by my side to enter the scene with me”.

In another excerpt, Claudia Raia added: “She said: ‘What happened, daughter? You are distressed. I said, ‘Yeah, I’m afraid I can’t handle the scene and I’m not able to trigger my emotions’. She took my hand and said, ‘Calm down, because everything you’ve built is inside you. This character is made by you. You created it, so your emotions are all there.”