‘Climate’ between actors from Muda and Tiberio draws the attention of netizens: “Isn’t Guito married?”

The last Altas Horas, broadcast on Saturday (02) had the participation of Bella Campos and Gutocharacter interpreters seedling and Tiberius in the current version of wetland. The duo talked about life and also about the experience of recording the soap opera.

But one situation caught the attention of those watching. at some point Serginho Groisman, presenter of the night attraction, and the other guests of the night began to talk about the ‘chemistry’ of both on the scene and soon began to ship the ‘couple’.

What caught the attention of netizens was the reaction of the duo, stating that they were embarrassed and that Guito, married, should have cut the lines: “The guests saying that there is chemistry between them. Agatha Moreira even commented that it was like this, acting opposite, that she and Rodrigo started dating. The 2 were embarrassed but didn’t cut. I understand nothing, isn’t Guito married?” asked one user.

Others came out in defense of the actor, claiming that, as a rookie, this type of situation is new for him: “I saw a crowd saying that Guito should have cut it when they talked about him and Bella getting together. You guys forget the guy never dealt with any of this. Just look up recent interviews and he says he’s been married for 15 years and he’s a very private person.”, defended a follower.