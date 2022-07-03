Commentator cites the example of Palmeiras and says: ‘Botafogo lives a dilemma, between the cast’s reality and the fans’ expectations’

O Botafogo alternates good and bad times in the season. Had two big wins over Sao Paulo and International, but come from six defeats in the last eight games. The last of them the 3 to 0 for the America-MG at Brazil’s Cup. to the commentator Eugenio Lealof “Sportscenter”, of “ESPN”, there is a clear problem.

– Not from today. Botafogo on the field lives a dilemma, the reality of the cast and recent work with the expectation of the fans. Luís Castro wants to achieve the imagination of a strong and powerful team, which Botafogo is not yet, and assembles teams that do not have the defensive consistency that reality demands. Against América, Botafogo was a team concerned with attacking, even conceding goals. Could have suffered more. And he didn’t have much of a chance. He lives between the reality of a team that needs to have a more withdrawn, but cautious, more consistent posture to eventually reach the attack, even against América-MG, which is a good football team and played in Libertadores. Botafogo in the Brazilian went to play with Palmeiras open, took four. Then the chip dropped, he went to play with São Paulo, shut himself up – he argued.

– Quinta had a different perception of what the game was. He left the left side of the defense an avenue. The defense didn’t know where to go, this team has to start from the defense, it can’t start from the attack. Botafogo’s is wide open. There’s no team today to think it’s going to be the almighty. Want to implement a beautiful, pleasant game idea, but for the moment it’s romantic, it’s not reality. You don’t have the pieces, you don’t have time and that demands results. If not, it will generate imbalance, distrust, which corrodes the work. Even Palmeiras, today the best team in Brazil, started by fixing the defense, playing for a ball, and gaining quality in the playmaking. It was one step at a time. Botafogo cannot today want to be the team that plays beautifully without having security and without having pieces – completed Eugênio Leal.

Already the commentator Mario Marra asked for more time for the work to evolve.

– I can’t dissociate the information that the work is starting, there was little time, with players arriving. Everything that is spoken is filled with a heart bitter with defeat. In the second half it was better, in the first it was a nullity. It could have been more. The entire weight of criticism is not linked to understanding what is happening. Botafogo until last year was fighting to stay in the middle block of Series B, Enderson Moreira arrives and goes up with a lot of ease. It becomes a company, starts to live with the hope of better days, but reinforcements do not arrive, it takes until coach Luís Castro, some players are not 100%, the great signing did not yield what was expected, there were embezzlements. But honestly, I think it’s silly to break up with all that today, it’s the dog chasing its own tail. The team can and should compete more, Luís Castro is right. We saw America reigning on the sides of the field. Botafogo has its virtues, attitude is non-negotiable, they have to compete more, but I don’t think it’s all this chaos. You have to have patience and the arrival of more players – Opined Mario Marra.