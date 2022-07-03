Compete every day for R$ 200 on SuperApp Magalu; learn how

Have you ever thought about earning R$ 200 every day? Well, know that this is Magazine Luiza’s new promotion. Customers compete daily for a PIX at the same price! See how simple it is to participate in the campaign that gives the prize to up to ten people every day of the week.

To participate, you must install the SuperApp and access it with a login and password. Once that’s done, it’s time to activate MagaluPay for free. Go to the “I want to compete” banner. Every day the customer does this, he will have chances automatic to win the PIX of R$ 200.

Magalu BRL 200 PIX

People drawn each day receive a notice through the app, so the amount is credited to the account without bureaucracy. Participation in the campaign is safe and through the Magalu app.

To prevent customers from falling for scams, the company warns that the promotion is exclusive through their application, that is, participants do not receive information through any other means of contact, such as SMS, WhatsApp or email.

In addition, the company does not contact you to ask for registration data, much less passwords.

10 PIX worth R$200 will be drawn daily. To find out if you were a winner, just activate the SuperApp Magalu notifications on your cell phone. If the person is one of the winners, they will receive a notice right there.

The campaign runs from June 27 to August 5.

MagaluPay is Magalu’s digital wallet. It is 100% free and available within the SuperApp.

In order to have the wallet, you must also be over 18 years old and have a regular CPF with the Federal Revenue. According to the campaign rules, whoever is contemplated will receive the prize in the digital wallet within 10 working days. That’s why the guideline is that all participants keep the account active.