Consortium again vetoes institutional tracks by Vasco at Maracanã | vasco

The Maracanã consortium once again prohibited Vasco from displaying institutional banners in this Sunday’s match, against Sport, for the 16th round of Série B of the Brasileirão. This had already happened the last time the club rented the stadium, in the victory over Cruzeiro three weeks ago.

In contact with the ge, Vasco regretted the veto of the consortium led by the duo Flamengo and Fluminense and said “it looks like censorship” – see the club’s full position at the end of the article.

1 of 3 Banner displayed by Vasco in the match against Londrina, at Estádio do Café — Photo: Daniel Ramalho / CRVG Banner displayed by Vasco in the match against Londrina, at Estádio do Café — Photo: Daniel Ramalho / CRVG

Last Thursday, even before the decision of the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro in the second instance that forced the consortium to release Maracanã, Vasco signed the contract and transferred the R$ 380 thousand related to rent and expenses. On Friday, he sent a letter requesting authorization for marketing actions in the match.

Among them were the exhibition of three banners: “Since 1898 the legitimate club of the people”, “Club de Regatas Vasco da Gama” and “Respect, Equality, Inclusion”. This request was denied in a response sent by the consortium this Saturday.

These are the same banners that Vasco was banned from displaying in the victory over Cruzeiro, the last time he rented the Maracanã. Other requests, such as a booth for broadcasting Vasco TV and broadcasting images of the club on the stadium’s big screen, were accepted.

Twisted prepares provocations

Faced with Vasco’s dispute with the Maracanã consortium, the Cruz-Maltina fans prepare some provocations for this Sunday’s game, against Sport. Some fans, for example, had stickers made with the words: “Owner is not a manager”, “São Januário is mine, Maraca is ours and 87 is Sport” and “Maraca is our bar”.

Against Cruzeiro, thousands of fans raised banners and signs with the words “respect, equality and inclusion” in an evident response to the consortium’s veto.

Check the answer of Vasco on the consortium veto:

“The Regatta Club Vasco da Gama regrets that the Maracanã consortium, once again, will not authorize the content of messages from the Vasco that would be displayed on the wall in the lower east sector, in front of the TV cameras, which is regularly used for institutional communication by the home clubs.

The vetoed message for the CR game Vasco da Gama x Sport Clube do Recife is as follows:

‘Since 1898 the legitimate people’s club’ / ‘Club de Regatas Vasco da Gama’ / ‘Respect, Equality, Inclusion’.

It is surprising that in the 21st century a public good permit holder acts in a restrictive way, which makes it look like censorship. As always, the crowd of Vasco da Gama will be responsible for taking our values ​​and ideals to the stadium”.

