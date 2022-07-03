Corinthians coach hopes for the return of some players to decide in Libertadores

Corinthians suffered a 4-0 rout by Fluminense on Saturday afternoon. The match was valid for the 15th round of the Brasileirão and was played at Maracanã. After the confrontation, coach Vítor Pereira gave a press conference and evaluated the current situation of the club’s medical department and also said he did not know if he would have any return for the next game.

“We are going to travel, tomorrow we have training, I hope to have a meeting with the medical department, receive a report to understand. One or the other will be until game time to find out if they have a condition. We need to buy as much time as possible to find out who can play”, analyzed the Portuguese.

Timão, in this afternoon’s match, entered with a totally alternative team and full of youth from the base. The reason is the decisive confrontation next Tuesday against Boca Juniors and also the extensive list of absences that the team has been suffering.

The Corinthian medical department currently has ten players and none with a return forecast. The list gained two new names this Saturday, when the club confirmed the injuries of Willian and Fagner. The attacking midfielder suffered an injury to his right shoulder, while the winger had injured the posterior muscle of his right leg.

The Portuguese coach now breaks his head and waits for the return of some athletes, to assemble the team against Boca Juniors. On Tuesday, Timão goes to Argentina, in search of qualification for the quarterfinals of Libertadores, in a match valid for the return game of the round of 16. It is worth remembering that in the first confrontation, the teams drew 0-0.

