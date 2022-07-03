Corinthians confirms lineup to face Fluminense for the Brazilian; see team

Corinthians enters the field soon, at 4:30 pm, to face Fluminense. The match is valid for the Brazilian Championship, at Maracanã, and Timão is already scheduled for the duel – follow it in real time.

With the absences and those spared for Tuesday’s game, against Boca Juniors, for Libertadores, Cássio will be the only holder to go to the field. Timão faces the Cariocas with: Cassius; Bruno Méndez, Robson Bambu, Robert Renan and Bruno Melo; Cantillo, Xavier, Lucas Piton and Guilherme Biro; Giovane and Junior Moraes.

My Helm

On the bench, coach Vítor Pereira has: Matheus Donelli, Róger Guedes, Giuiano, Léo Mana, Matheus Araújo, Fábio Santos, Adson, Gustavo Mantuan, Raul Gustavo, Breno Bidon, Felipe and Wesley.

Fluminense, commanded by Fernando Diniz, will enter the field with: Fábio, Samuel Xavier, Manoel, Nino and Caio Paulista; André, Martinelli and Ganso; Matheus Martins, Arias and Cano.

The Parque São Jorge team has an extensive list of embezzlement. Roni is suspended for a yellow card, while goalkeepers Guilherme and Ivan, defender João Victor and midfielder Luan did not travel due to a technical option and/or spared.

Injury allowances are for: Du Queiroz (contracture in the posterior muscle of the left thigh), Fagner (thigh pain) Gil (injury to the back of the thigh), Gustavo Silva (tendinitis), Maycon (grade 3 right thigh injury), Rafael Ramos (discomfort in the posterior muscle of the left thigh), Renato Augusto (calf discomfort), Ruan Oliveira (knee ligament rupture) and William (right shoulder dislocated).

Raul Gustavo is the only player hanging on the team. Thus, if he suffers the third warning with a yellow card, the player will not be able to face Flamengo, next Sunday, at 4 pm, at Neo Química Arena.

Corinthians is the runner-up in the Brazilian Championship, with 26 points. Timão has three less than leader Palmeiras. The rival faces Athletico-PR, third place, this Saturday, at 21h, at home.

See more at: Campeonato Brasileiro, Corinthians x Fluminense and Escalao do Corinthians.