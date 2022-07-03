Corinthians dominated by Fluminense and takes a rout at Maracan

Corinthians was dominated by Fluminense this Saturday afternoon, at the Maracanã stadium, and added its third defeat in the Brazilian Championship. With 11 absences between injured and suspended, in addition to six other holders spared on the bench, Timão lost 4-0 to Rio de Janeiro.

The match started with Timão’s only chance of scoring in the 90 minutes, when Júnior Moraes demanded a good defense from Fábio. After that, the Cariocas dominated, retaining possession of the ball and involving Corinthians very easily.

Manoel and Cano opened 2-0 in the first half, a difference that Vítor Pereira considered reversible enough to send Mantuan, Fábio Santos, Giuliano and Róger Guedes to the field before the 15th minute. Much superior, however, the hosts closed the rout with Cano, again, and Fred.

Write it down, Faithful! – Corinthians’ next appointment is this Tuesday, at 9:30 pm, against Boca Juniors, for the return game of the Libertadores round of 16. For the Brasileirão, Timão returns to the field next Sunday, against Flamengo, at 16:00 (Brasília time), at Neo Química Arena.

Escalation

With the absences and those spared for Tuesday’s game, against Boca Juniors, for Libertadores, Vítor Pereira climbed Timão with Cassius; Bruno Méndez, Robson Bambu, Robert Renan and Bruno Melo; Cantillo, Xavier, Lucas Piton and Guilherme Biro; Giovane and Junior Moraes.

my wheel

On the bench, coach Vítor Pereira has: Matheus Donelli, Róger Guedes, Giuiano, Léo Mana, Matheus Araújo, Fábio Santos, Adson, Gustavo Mantuan, Raul Gustavo, Breno Bidon, Felipe and Wesley.

The game

First time

The game started with Corinthians practically in a 5-3-2 formation, with Lucas Piton helping the marking from the left and acting as an escape valve for the team. Giovane acted close to Junior Moraes and Biro closed the right side in the front line, without much defensive obligation.

And the first dangerous move was precisely from Timão. Giovane received in the back of the marking after stealing the ball from Júnior Moraes. The striker crossed low to Guilherme Biro, but Manoel disarmed the midfielder. The ball was left with Moraes, facing the goal, and the center forward demanded a good defense from Fábio.

This escapade, however, was not repeated during the first 45 minutes. With a very set back line, Corinthians showed many difficulties in getting the ball back, always chasing the opposing team’s pass exchanges.

The owners of the house arrived from the left side, with Arias. The midfielder ran on Bruno Méndez’s back and crossed to Cano, who was blocked at the time of the crash. The ball stayed alive, but Cássio left the goal to make a save.

The alvinegra resistance only lasted until the 15 minutes of the ball rolling. Arias took a corner from the right side and found Manoel free at the penalty spot. The former Corinthians defender headed hard in the corner, the ball hit the post and went in, with no chance of defense for Cássio. 1-0 to Fluminense.

The visitors tried to come out from behind after the goal was scored, but Timão had a hard time keeping possession of the ball in the offensive field. The only submission until the break was a blocked shot by Guilherme Biro, easily saved by Fábio.

In the final stretch of the game, Fluminense’s dominance became more evident. After an inverted side by the referee, Bruno Melo missed Matheus Martins. Arias took the second post and Cano, in legal condition because of Robson Bambu’s left foot, headed free to make 2 to 0.

The hosts arrived yet again after a ball kicked by Cássio and deflected by Xavier. Arias received a free kick and found Matheus Martins in the back of the defense. The midfielder scored the third, but was in an offside position.

Second time

Vítor Pereira did not accept the defeat at half-time and preferred to send the few players he had to the field. To start the second half, Gustavo Mantuan and Fábio Santos entered the field, replacing Bruno Méndez and Lucas Piton, respectively.

As the team continued without producing much offensively and Fluminense retreated its lines, VP decided to increase the number of holders on the field. Giuliano and Róger Guedes entered the vacancies of Cantillo and Júnior Moraes. For a brief moment, Timão managed to retain the ball and try to attack.

The team arrived in a good reversal from Róger Guedes to Bruno Melo, but the side could not reach it. A minute later, Biro took a corner on the first post and Bruno headed it, but ended up sending it out.

Keeping the ball more gave Corinthians the confidence to advance their lines and try to steal the ball in the attacking field. The lack of rapport for this, however, ended up costing the alvinegros dearly.

After exchanging passes near the side of Fluminense’s area, Xavier did not follow Martinelli and stayed in the middle of the way. The midfielder found Caio Paulista, who got rid of Bambu’s marking, all of this still in Corinthians’ offensive intermediary. With so many players on the attack, the counterattack was fatal.

Caio Paulista called Matheus Martins, who soon opened for Samuel Xavier. The side passed Bruno Melo with ease, went to the baseline and played backwards. Cano, well positioned and unmarked, hit cross and scored the 3-0 to the home owners.

The goal cheered up the home team even more and took away any chance of reaction from Corinthians. The dominance was such that Fernando Diniz sent the experienced Willian Bigode, Felipe Melo and Fred onto the field, almost to honor them.

Fluminense’s moment was so good, however, that extra time still reserved one last goal, precisely from Fred. The striker, in the penultimate game of his career, received from Martinelli and hit hard. The ball still deflected on Xavier and went to die in the back of the net. 4-0 to Fluminense.

