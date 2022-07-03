Corinthians forwards the sale of João Victor to Benfica | Corinthians

Corinthians and Benfica already have a worded agreement for the sale of defender João Victor, 23 years old. The advance in negotiations came after a meeting on Saturday night.

With representatives of the Portuguese club in Brazil, the player can sign a contract between Sunday and Monday. That should take him out of the game against Boca, Tuesday, at Bombonera, for the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores. Timão still does not confirm the information.

There is also, for now, no confirmation of values, but everything indicates that it is around 10 million euros (R$ 55.6 million at the current price). Timão has 55% of the economic rights, which would correspond to approximately R$ 30.5 million. Within the amount, there are values ​​for goals.

The rest of the percentage belongs to Coimbra, linked to Banco BMG, where João started.

Benfica’s interest in João Victor was revealed by the ge on 20 May. At the time, Porto expressed interest in the player, but the Portuguese rival took the lead in the negotiations.

In Rio de Janeiro, where Timão lost 4-0 and João was absent, only manager Alessandro Nunes represented the board. Director Roberto de Andrade and president Duilio Monteiro Alves remained in São Paulo.

João Victor arrived at Corinthians to play for the under-20 team in 2017. After loans to Inter de Limeira and Atlético-GO, the player was incorporated into the main squad in 2021 and established himself. For Corinthians, João Victor has played 78 games. In 2022, there were 27 matches, 24 of which as a starter.

