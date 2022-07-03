Corinthians loses two positions in the Brazilian after the rout, but remains in the G4; see ranking

After the rout suffered by Fluminense this Saturday, Corinthians lost two positions in the Brazilian Championship table. The Parque São Jorge team now occupies the fourth place in the competition, with 26 points.

The drop to fourth position also happened due to the victories of Atlético-MG and Athletico-PR. The Minas Gerais team beat Ceará 2-1, while the Paraná team defeated Palmeiras, leader of the competition, 2-0 – see table below.

The 15th round, it is worth remembering, will only be completed on Monday, but no other team can surpass Corinthians. The clubs that are in the fifth to eighth place have already played. São Paulo, in ninth place, has 19 points.

So the G6 is already defined. Palmeiras remains in the lead, with 29 points, while Athletico-PR and Atlético-MG have 27 each. Timão appears in fourth, with 26. Internacional and Fluminense appear in the G6, with 25 and 24 points respectively.

As a curiosity, this Sunday, Avaí, Atlético-GO, América-MG and Coritiba receive, respectively, Cuiabá, São Paulo, Goiás and Fortaleza. In the second, Red Bull Bragantino and Botafogo close the round.

See the games of the 15th round of the Brasileirão 2022

Games on 7/2/2022
16:30 – Fluminense 4 x 0 Corinthians
16:30 – Youth 1 x 2 Atlético-MG
19h00 – Santos 1 x 2 Flamengo
19:00 – Ceará 1 x 1 International
21:00 – Palmeiras 0 x 2 Athletico-PR
Games on 07/03/2022
11:00 am – Avai vs Cuiabá
16h00 – Atletico-GO vs Sao Paulo
18:00 – América-MG vs Goiás
18:00 – Coritiba vs Fortaleza
Games on 07/04/2022
20h00 – Red Bull Bragantino x Botafogo

Check the updated classification of the Brazilian Championship

Brasileirão leaderboard
ClassificationPGJVANDDGPGCSG%
1stpalm trees291585two27111664
2ndAtletico-PR27158341815360
3rdAtlético-MG271576two2417760
4thCorinthians26157531714358
5thInternational251567two2215756
6thFluminense24157352014653
7thFlamengo21156361816two47
8thsaints19154741915442
9thSao Paulo19144731815345
10thBotafogo18145361619-343
11thHawaii18145361721-443
12thRed Bull Bragantino18144642019143
13thCeará18153931515040
14thAtlético-GO17144551619-340
15thGoiás17144551417-340
16thcoritiba15144371622-636
17thAmerica-MG15144371117-636
18thcuiabá1314347916-731
19thYouth1115two581326-1324
20thStrength1014two481219-724

See also all the rounds and more information about the Brazilian Championship classification on the special page with the competition table.

See more at: Brazilian Championship.

