Corinthians loses two positions in the Brazilian after the rout, but remains in the G4; see ranking

After the rout suffered by Fluminense this Saturday, Corinthians lost two positions in the Brazilian Championship table. The Parque São Jorge team now occupies the fourth place in the competition, with 26 points.

The drop to fourth position also happened due to the victories of Atlético-MG and Athletico-PR. The Minas Gerais team beat Ceará 2-1, while the Paraná team defeated Palmeiras, leader of the competition, 2-0 – see table below.

The 15th round, it is worth remembering, will only be completed on Monday, but no other team can surpass Corinthians. The clubs that are in the fifth to eighth place have already played. São Paulo, in ninth place, has 19 points.

So the G6 is already defined. Palmeiras remains in the lead, with 29 points, while Athletico-PR and Atlético-MG have 27 each. Timão appears in fourth, with 26. Internacional and Fluminense appear in the G6, with 25 and 24 points respectively.

As a curiosity, this Sunday, Avaí, Atlético-GO, América-MG and Coritiba receive, respectively, Cuiabá, São Paulo, Goiás and Fortaleza. In the second, Red Bull Bragantino and Botafogo close the round.

See the games of the 15th round of the Brasileirão 2022

Games on 7/2/2022

16:30 – Fluminense 4 x 0 Corinthians

16:30 – Youth 1 x 2 Atlético-MG

19h00 – Santos 1 x 2 Flamengo

19:00 – Ceará 1 x 1 International

21:00 – Palmeiras 0 x 2 Athletico-PR

Games on 07/03/2022

11:00 am – Avai vs Cuiabá

16h00 – Atletico-GO vs Sao Paulo

18:00 – América-MG vs Goiás

18:00 – Coritiba vs Fortaleza

Games on 07/04/2022

20h00 – Red Bull Bragantino x Botafogo

Check the updated classification of the Brazilian Championship

Brasileirão leaderboard Classification PG J V AND D GP GC SG % 1st palm trees 29 15 8 5 two 27 11 16 64 2nd Atletico-PR 27 15 8 3 4 18 15 3 60 3rd Atlético-MG 27 15 7 6 two 24 17 7 60 4th Corinthians 26 15 7 5 3 17 14 3 58 5th International 25 15 6 7 two 22 15 7 56 6th Fluminense 24 15 7 3 5 20 14 6 53 7th Flamengo 21 15 6 3 6 18 16 two 47 8th saints 19 15 4 7 4 19 15 4 42 9th Sao Paulo 19 14 4 7 3 18 15 3 45 10th Botafogo 18 14 5 3 6 16 19 -3 43 11th Hawaii 18 14 5 3 6 17 21 -4 43 12th Red Bull Bragantino 18 14 4 6 4 20 19 1 43 13th Ceará 18 15 3 9 3 15 15 0 40 14th Atlético-GO 17 14 4 5 5 16 19 -3 40 15th Goiás 17 14 4 5 5 14 17 -3 40 16th coritiba 15 14 4 3 7 16 22 -6 36 17th America-MG 15 14 4 3 7 11 17 -6 36 18th cuiabá 13 14 3 4 7 9 16 -7 31 19th Youth 11 15 two 5 8 13 26 -13 24 20th Strength 10 14 two 4 8 12 19 -7 24

