Corinthians starts preparation to face Boca Juniors in Libertadores and quintet tests

After the defeat to Fluminense this Saturday, Corinthians already need to turn the key to an important dispute. On Tuesday, Timão visits Boca Juniors, from Argentina, at 9:30 pm, for a spot in the quarterfinals of the Libertadores.

According to journalist Marco Belo, the quintet composed of Du Queiroz, Rafael Ramos, Gil, Renato Augusto and Willian tested in the field of CT Dr. Joaquim Grava. Players can be new to face Boca.

The team visits the Argentines at Bombonera and started, this Sunday, at CT Joaquim Grava, the work for the confrontation. As usual, players who played for more than 45 minutes stayed indoors for regenerative work.

The rest of the team went to the pitch and did a ball possession activity in a reduced field. Afterwards, there was a confrontation training organized by Vítor Pereira.

Corinthians players also complemented the work with specific finishing activities. Against Fluminense, according to the SofaScorethere were three shots – two towards the goal.

The Parque São Jorge team returns to CT Joaquim Grava on Monday morning to finish preparing to face Boca Juniors. Afterwards, the team travels to Buenos Aires, Argentina.

It is worth remembering that, in the first game, Corinthians and Boca Juniors drew goalless at Neo Química Arena. Thus, whoever wins at Bombonera advances to the quarterfinals and faces the winner of the duel between Flamengo and Tolima.

