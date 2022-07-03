Corinthians was humiliated at Maracanã, complete garbage

The defeat to Fluminense, after playing an ‘alternative’ team aiming at the Copa Libertadores, was even expected by Corinthians fans. But the rout suffered and the use of some of the athletes that would need to be preserved for the duel against Boca Juniors next Tuesday, bothered journalists Vitor Guedes and Ricardo Perrone.

On Live do Corinthians, a UOL Esporte program right after Timão’s matches, Perrone began the transmission in a forceful way: “Congratulations to the board, to Vítor Pereira and to the players who, in my opinion, entered the negative history of Corinthians. recent club history, was one of the biggest embarrassments”.

Following the same line of reasoning as his colleague, Guedes criticized the way the coaching staff saw the match: “It was a complete and pathetic embarrassment at Maracanã. Corinthians has just been humiliated, with a team being ‘false spared’. It was a strategy completely imbecile, and Corinthians even lost second place to Atlético-MG. It was complete garbage”.

The Portuguese coach’s ‘plan’ not only failed, but could also leave internal scars at the club. According to Perrone, who talked to people who work at Corinthians, the duel against Flu caused some apprehension: “I talked to people from the club, and they told me that they were afraid of what could happen, of suffering a rout and this having an impact on the team. for the remainder of the season.”

For Guedes, the rout goes to the account of Vítor Pereira, who climbed, and the board that hired players like Júnior Moraes, Bruno Melo? freaks who played today and have no condition’. “If you spared the team, it went to Tuesday [Libertadores]. No one has said to cast a suspended or injured player, if it’s to do this saving buffoonery, nor does it travel,” he continued.

“It is unacceptable for the board to assemble a squad for Corinthians to arrive like this in the middle of the season. And the VP has its share, with this false saving”, added Perrone. That, he received an addendum from his live companion: “It’s the third time he’s done this same joke, against Santos, against Cuiabá and today. The players ended up entering the field and were not really spared. It’s ridiculous”, concluded Vitor Guedes.

