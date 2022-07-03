Cruise be sponsored by global brands? director explains trend

photo: Staff Images/Cruise Cruzeiro may soon be sponsored by global brands, believes director Cruzeiro’s business director, Lnin Franco believes that the club will soon be sponsored by global brands.

During his participation in the Superesportes Interview podcast, he stated that the presence of Ronaldo, the majority shareholder of the Sociedade Anima do Futebol (SAF) of Raposa, contributes a lot to this change in commercial level.

“Without a doubt (I see Cruzeiro being sponsored by global brands). It’s a trend, because Ronaldo is a very big asset.

“Companies, obviously, are very interested in being, in some way, close to it, linking themselves to its image and credibility. Of course, it has a look at the outside market. Outside companies are also starting to look at Cruzeiro de different way”, added the leader.

Today, the Cruise is sponsored by regional companies. They stamp their brands on the celestial uniform of Supermercados BH, Buser, Champion Watch, Cotton Double Sheet, PixBet and Saudali.

All agreements were signed by the association, during the administration of President Srgio Santos Rodrigues. With the thought of increasing revenue, Lnin stated that Cruzeiro does not rule out terminating with old partners, but says that the initial objective is to fulfill the contracts.

“This is an opportunity that we cannot anticipate for the current sponsor. Every contract has an exit clause, the simplest is a fine. But we want to fulfill them all”, he guaranteed.

“On the other hand, I need to improve the club’s revenue. So, we are in the market talking to companies. We always have to talk. If not for now, for 2023, for 2024, we always need to monitor the market. stay in a splendid cradle”, he concluded.

women’s football

In May, a change of sponsor took place in Cruzeiro’s women’s football. Although Supermercados BH owned the most privileged space on the shirt, Gerdau appeared interested in stamping its brand as the master of the uniform.

“If it arrives, as was exactly the case with Gerdau, in which they signaled that they wanted the project, we talked to the partner, we arrived at a denominator. We talked to (Supermercados) BH and showed that it was an opportunity. He (Pedro Loureno, owner company) said it would not create a problem for Cruzeiro”, he explained.