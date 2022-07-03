Cruzeiro received fans in the dressing room before the game against Vila; watch the video

photo: Playback/Youtube Cruzeiro fan talks to players in the dressing room of emotion with his son in Mineiro Emotion that passes from father to son. This Saturday, Cruzeiro released a video that shows the backstage of the 2-0 victory over Vila Nova, this Friday, in the 16th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. In the records made by the club in Mineiro, the highlight is the touching visit of a fan to the players in the dressing room. He took his son to Gigante da Pampulha for the first time in the team’s previous game, against Sport and, after going viral on social networks with publications of the remarkable moment with the child, he was invited by the club to give a word from the “stands” to the athletes.

“I was very emotional entering Mineiro with my son for the first time. I already have a history with Cruzeiro, I have been going to the stadium for 35 years, and the first time I was brought here by this guy, my father. my head, with the emotion of bringing my little boy to Mineiro for the first time”, said Silvio before going to the dressing room to meet coach Paulo Pezzolano and the celestial players.

“I liked it when I saw it on Twitter, they showed me your emotion. So I want you to talk about Cruzeiro to the fans”, Pezzolano commented to Silvio. The coach introduced the fan to the players and asked him to give his contribution with his vision as a fan to the squad. “I wanted you to say how you feel in each game”, he asked.

“I’m 39 years old, I’ve been in Mineiro for 35 years, practically every game with my father. All fans know how difficult it is to get to Mineiro. crowded buses, crowd fights, risk of being robbed. 400, 800 kilometers to get here, a hell of a challenge”, began Silvio, excited with his son Lucas, one year and five months old, in his arms.

“My biggest dream was to spend what I went through that day when I brought my son to Mineiro for the first time. It’s an indescribable thing. So play for me, play for Lucas, play for this nation that will be here today, for these nine million We’re all in the same boat. I’ve never felt the crowd as connected to the team as I have now, never in my life. I’ve seen Cruzeiro win the Libertadores, the Brazilian Cup six times, and I’ve never seen it. what you are doing here is very big. You have no idea in the fan’s life what this represents. Play for us”, he concluded.

With the third victory in a row in Serie B, Cruzeiro reaches 37 points out of a possible 45 and has a seven-point advantage over vice-leader Vasco. For Sport, the first club outside the G4, the advantage reaches an impressive 16 points. Cariocas and Pernambuco will face each other this Sunday (3), at 4 pm, at Maracan.

Next Tuesday (5th), Cruzeiro faces the postponed match of the 14th round of the Second Division against Ituano. The match is scheduled for 7:00 pm, at the Novelli Junior stadium, in Itu, in the interior of So Paulo.