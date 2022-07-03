Cruzeiro reports sale of fake tickets at Mineirão games and seeks to identify those responsible | cruise

“The high number of fake tickets at the turnstiles of the stadium has, of course, delayed the entry process. Even with bad faith, criminals remain there, generating unnecessary queues and confusion.”

“Those who buy fake tickets on the Internet, even in good faith, understand that there is a problem with their ticket, when, in fact, they are carrying fake tickets. , completes the club, in a note.

According to Cruzeiro, groups act close to the turnstiles, at a time close to the kickoff of the matches, in order to force entry without tickets. There are constant reports, in fact, of free entry to the turnstiles to avoid riots when the games start.

1 of 3 Cruzeiro fans find it difficult to enter Mineirão — Photo: Gabriel Duarte Cruzeiro fans find it difficult to enter the Mineirão – Photo: Gabriel Duarte

“People are acting in a coordinated way, at specific times, usually in the minutes before the start of the game, to force entry without tickets. Acting simultaneously and in large volume, they make it impossible to verify tickets. This occurs in specific sectors. of the stadium, not being generalized.”

In the 2-1 victory over Sport, Mineirão’s security opted for opening part of the Superior Vermelho sector, where tickets were not sold, to avoid confusion in Superior Amarelo, due to the high volume of people. At Laranja, for example, each ticket was checked, but some fans managed to enter only after 15 minutes of play.

Cruzeiro says it has been meeting with the Military Police in order to improve the way fans enter the Mineirão and also to identify those responsible for selling fake tickets.

“The procedure will continue to be adjusted and we will be increasingly strict with the entrance, adopting the necessary blocks so that these criminals not only fail to enter the stadium, but are also penalized for their attitudes.”

Weekly there are reports on social networks of fans who buy tickets from third parties and are unable to enter the stadium. Entrance to Mineirão is done by scanning the QR Code on your cell phone. What happens is that some people sell the same ticket more than once, which means that only the first person to arrive at the turnstile with that ticket can enter.

Cruise’s statement in full:

“Regarding the recent and unfortunate events leading up to our latest games, the cruise clarifies key points:

1. Criminals have been tampering with real tickets and presenting fake ones for entry into the stadium or even selling them on the internet. The high number of fake tickets at the stadium turnstiles has, of course, delayed the entry process. Even with bad faith, criminals remain there, generating unnecessary queues and confusion. Those who buy fake tickets on the Internet, even in good faith, think there is a problem with their ticket, when in fact they are carrying fake tickets. These are facts already verified by security cameras and in actions carried out at the turnstiles.

2. People are acting in a coordinated way, at specific times, usually in the minutes before the game starts, to force entry without tickets. Acting simultaneously and in large volumes, they make the practice of verifying tickets unfeasible. This occurs in specific sectors of the stadium, not being generalized.

3. The cruise already met with the Military Police seeking to improve the flow of entry into the stadium. Not for nothing, we tested new formats for public entry. Also together, we are working to identify criminals who follow the above practices. The procedure will continue to be adjusted and we will be increasingly strict with the entrance, adopting the necessary blocks so that these criminals not only fail to enter the stadium, but are also penalized for their attitudes. Also for this collective work, we publicly thank the work and proactiveness of the Police, as well as Mineirão.

4. This does not mean that the process implemented by the cruise be perfect. There is still room for improvement and we know it. But we are clear that internal errors are proportionally much lower than those caused by the malicious and criminal action of those who harm the club and who actually paid for their tickets.

5. For the next games, we once again ask the public to enter the stadium in advance. This facilitates the process of verifying tickets before the action of criminals, which, we reiterate, has taken place minutes before the start of matches. O cruise It even counts on its own fans to inhibit actions that continue to worsen the experience of those who really want to keep having the party that only our fans know how to do.”