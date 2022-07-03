Deolane Bezerra slips, leaks Ludmilla’s number and causes confusion: “Madness”

After slipping, Deolane Bezerra leaks Ludmilla’s phone number and causes confusion; check what happened

Last Friday (1), Dr. Deolane Bezerra ended up making a mistake and leaking the phone number of Ludmilla. The singer spoke about the situation and said that she had to change her number after several calls from fans.

On social media, the artist made fun and said that the number leak did not happen on purpose. “There were a lot of people, my cell phone crashed. And then I found out that Deolane accidentally took a screen print and filmed my number. And then it leaked and it went crazy.” declared.

ludmilla went on to say that she was scared to see so many people trying to contact her at the same time: “I was fine on my cell phone and out of nowhere I started getting a flood of messages. Too much message. Call (audio), video call, crazy. People asking for tickets, saying a lot of things. And I said, ‘Guys, what’s going on?’”recalled the singer.

Finally, the artist took the opportunity to leave a warning to friends who still don’t have their new number: “Whoever is trying to reach me, I have no number. But you can call me here (on Instagram) and I already have a new number“, he requested.

Look:

Ludmilla told in the story that she was having a good time fiddling with her cell phone, when suddenly she started to get a lot of messages and calls. Then she found out that Deolane accidentally leaked her number. pic.twitter.com/ffAvOeGZoh — Facts and gossip (@fofocas_fatos) July 2, 2022

EMOTION

The doctor Deolane Bezerrawidow of MC Kevinwas moved to see a tribute that the singers ludmilla and Luisa Sonza made for the singer.

The two artists sang a song written by the funk singer for the lawyer. The singer had released the song to the lawyer shortly before her death last year.

In her profile, the lawyer shared her feeling after watching the video: “I get goosebumps with this here”, she wrote when posting the artists’ video.