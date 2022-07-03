DF government publishes decree that reduces ICMS on ethanol and gasoline to 18% | Federal District

Governor Ibaneis Rocha (MDB) published, on Friday (1st), a decree that reduces the rate of the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) on fuel in the Federal District. The index, which in the capital was 27% for alcohol and Gasolinebecomes 18%.

The measure, published in an extra edition of the Diário Oficial do DF (DODF), also extends to electricity, in case of high consumption, and to communication services. The change is the result of complementary law 194/2022, sanctioned on June 23 by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), to contain the soaring inflation in an election year (see further below).

With the reduction in the rate, alcohol and gasoline should be cheaper in the capital. However, the measure should not impact the price of diesel, which already has ICMS of 14%. Despite the decree, the Federal District and 11 other states called the Federal Supreme Court (STF) to try to overturn the change in the tax.

They defend the unconstitutionality of the complementary law and claim that the federal government carries out an “unprecedented interventionism” in the states and DF.

They also claim that lowering the tax rate will reduce revenue and may harm investments in health and education. In the Federal District alone, according to the data presented to the STF, the loss would be BRL 1.4 billion.

According to a survey of g1between the sanction of the norm and Friday (1st), before the adhesion by the DF, at least 11 states had reduced the ICMS rate.

On a social network, Ibaneis commented on the decree. “We lowered the ICMS on fuels in the DF, in compliance with the law. I reiterate that we have reserved R$ 500 million from the DF budget so that social works and programs are not harmed”, he said.

This Saturday, the liter of gasoline could be found at BRL 6.39 in the capital, at a service station on Estrada Parque Indústria e Abastecimento (Epia) North. Since the beginning of the week, fuel could already be found for less than R$7 in the capital, a week after being sold for more than R$8.

According to the president of the Fuel and Lubricants Retail Trade Union (Sindicobustíveis-DF), Paulo Tavares, the reduction was also a reflection of Complementary Law 194 of 2022, but in another aspect.

In addition to the reduction in the ICMS rate, the rule also provides for the withdrawal of federal taxes on fuels, such as PIS and Cofins, by the end of this year. As the measure did not depend on the consent of the states, like the ICMS collection, it went into effect immediately.