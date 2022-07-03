DF has first confirmed case and another under investigation

posted on 07/03/2022 09:24 / updated on 07/03/2022 09:26



(credit: CYNTHIA S. GOLDSMITH)

The Ministry of Health confirmed the first case of monkeypox infection — monkeypox — in the Federal District. The patient, who is one of two suspected cases in the capital, is a male aged between 30 and 39 years old, with a history of recent international travel.

According to the DF Health Department, the patient is in home isolation and is monitored by epidemiological surveillance teams. The positive result for the disease refers to what was reported last Friday (7/1).

The Health Department of the Federal District (SES-DF) said it is still awaiting the result of the laboratory test of the first suspected case, a man aged between 20 and 29 years, who is well and at home. The story was revealed by Mail on June 21st.

Monkeypox is a rare viral infection and most patients recover within a few weeks, according to the UK’s public health system (the British SUS). Symptoms are usually flu-like and the lymph nodes are swollen. Afterwards, it progresses to a rash of blisters all over the body.

In Brazil

According to the ministry, in Brazil, 48 cases of monkeypox have been confirmed so far. The detail brings a confirmed case in Minas Gerais; two in Rio Grande do Sul; one in Ceará; eight in Rio de Janeiro; and 36 in São Paulo.

Another 47 cases are under investigation by the national ministry, the newest suspect being confirmed in the Federal District last Friday (7/1).