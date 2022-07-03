DF has first confirmed case of monkeypox

The Ministry of Health confirmed, this Saturday (2/7), the first case of monkeypox infection in the Federal District. The patient is a male between the ages of 30 and 39 and was the second to be reported as a suspect.

O metropolises found that the man reported having traveled abroad and had contact with an infected person. He is still in home isolation and accompanied by the Department of Health of the DF.

The case was reported to the ministry on Friday (7/1). SES-DF collected samples from the patient and sent them to Rio de Janeiro to be analyzed by one of the reference laboratories: the Laboratory of Molecular Biology of Viruses of the Instituto de Biofísica Carlos Chagas Filho or the Laboratory of Molecular Virology of the Institute of Biology of Federal University of Rio de Janeiro.

After 1 day, the laboratory result was released. There is still a second suspected case under investigation, which is the first reported.

3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (6) Recently, several countries have registered cases of patients diagnosed with monkeypox, a rare disease caused by the simian smallpox virus. According to the WHO, the condition is not considered serious: the mortality rate is 1 case in 100. However, it is the first time that it has become identified on a large scale outside the African continent.Getty Images ****Photo-person-coughing-droplets.jpg The disease was first diagnosed in humans in 1970. According to the profile of currently infected patients, most of them homosexuals or men who have sex with men (MSM), specialists suspect a possible contamination through sexual contact, as well as through contact. with injuries to sick people or droplets released during breathingLucas Ninno/Getty Images ****Picture-sick-person-sitting-on-sofa.jpg According to the U.S. Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), “anyone, regardless of sexual orientation, can spread monkeypox through contact with contaminated bodily fluids or shared items (such as clothing and bedding).”Roos Koole/Getty Images ****Picture-monkey-reclining-on-tree.jpg Initially, monkeypox is transmitted by contact with infected monkeys or rodents, and is more common in African countries. Prior to the current outbreak, only four countries outside the continent had identified cases in history.seng chye teo/ Getty Images ****Picture-child-with-smallpox-3.jpg Symptoms of the condition include fever, headache, body and back pain, swollen lymph nodes, exhaustion and chills. There are also spots that appear on the entire body (mainly face, hands and feet) and evolve, forming crusts, which later fall off.Wong Yu Liang / EyeEm / Getty Images ****Photo-child-with-smallpox The incubation period for the virus ranges from seven to 21 days, but symptoms, which can be very itchy or painful, usually appear after 10 days.Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images ****Picture-person-taking-injection.jpg Because it is a disease very similar to smallpox, the vaccine against the condition also serves to prevent contamination. In severe cases, treatment includes antivirals and the use of blood plasma from immunized individuals.Natalia Gdovskaia/ Getty Images ****Ilustracao-virus-variola.jpg Despite being relatively rare and transmissible, European experts say the risk of a major outbreak is low.ROGER HARRIS/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY/Getty Images ****Picture-child-with-smallpox-4.jpg In Europe, the cases already exceed 50. The countries with the highest number of diagnoses are Portugal (20), Spain (23) and the United Kingdom (7), according to the AFP news agency. The US also confirmed a patient with the diseasemmpile/ Getty Images 0

Hepatitis

Also on June 21, the DF notified a suspicion of mysterious hepatitis in a child. The exams were sent for investigation by the Public Health Laboratory Network.

The case was dismissed on June 29 by the Ministry of Health.

Want to stay tuned in everything that goes on in the square? follow the profile of Metropolis DF on Instagram

Get news from metropolises on your Telegram and stay on top of everything! Just access the channel: https://t.me/metropolesurgente.

Make a complaint or suggest a report about the Federal District through Metrópoles-DF WhatsApp: (61) 9119-8884.