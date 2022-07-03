DF leads the use of electronic cigarettes among teenagers in the country; experts explain damage to health | Federal District

The Federal District leads the national ranking in the proportion of teenagers, between 13 and 17 years old, who have already used electronic cigarettes. According to the data, 30.8% have already tried the product, banned by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa). As for the hookah, 50.6% of 13 to 17 year olds said they had used it. It is the second highest index in the country..

The data are from the National School Health Survey (PeNSE), carried out by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) with data from 2019, and released last year. The survey points to a growing concern among experts: the popularity of vape and hookah among young people.

According to doctors interviewed by the g1the products are as addictive as regular cigarettes, and may have done even more harm to the health of adolescents.

Experts say that many people, including those looking to get rid of cigarette addiction, turn to “vape” and hookah because they believe they are less harmful to health or not addictive as conventional.

Therefore, they became the favorite of the younger audience and are used freely in bars and parties. Psychologist and specialist in chemical dependency Karla Sindeaux explains that the main difference between conventional and electronic cigarettes is the way in which the body assimilates the substances present, especially nicotine.

“In the ‘vape’, the substances are diluted in a liquid and go through the vaporization process, in which the user inhales this vapor. inhales the smoke, taking the components of the cigarette to the bloodstream”, he says.

The sale of electronic cigarettes in Brazil is prohibited by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa). A 2009 resolution “prohibits the marketing, import and advertising of any electronic smoking devices known as electronic cigarettes”. Even so, the product is easily found in stores and on the streets.

According to the José Alencar Gomes da Silva National Cancer Institute (INCA), Electronic Smoking Devices (DEFs) are not safe and contain toxic substances in addition to nicotine. Thus, can cause various respiratory diseases, cardiovascular diseases, dermatitis and lead to cancer.

The Brazilian Association for the Study of Alcohol and Other Drugs (Abead) warns that “electronic cigarettes increase by more than four times the risk of [a pessoa] become a regular smoker.” Karla Sindeaux says that, as there is no regulation, there is no guarantee on the components of the “vapes”.

”Electronics are basically composed of propylene glycol, nicotine and aromas. However, as it is a new drug, not yet regulated, there is no guarantee of the substances present, as there is no standardization. Some can be sold without nicotine, a substance that causes chemical dependence, but that does not mean that there is no toxicity in consumption,” he adds.

Karla says there is no scientific evidence that signals the possibility of electronic cigarettes being used as a strategy for treating nicotine addiction. She highlights that using e-cigarettes as a way to eliminate the use of the common is not an effective method, because it is also toxic.

”In addition, it generates a false sensation that it is not as harmful as the common cigarette and can increase the desire for electronics”, completes the specialist.

Pulmonologist Thiago Fuscaldi emphasizes the same position. ”It is not recommended to use these devices for those who intend to stop. In addition to substances [tóxicas]the habit of taking the device to the mouth is also addictive”, he adds.

Experts point out that the most appropriate thing is to have a follow-up to do the “weaning”, that is, to lose the habit of using the devices little by little.

As for the hookah, Thiago Fuscaldi says that the amount of nicotine and other substances harmful to health is even greater than in conventional cigarettes.

”In the hookah, there’s more smoke, there’s no filter. Also, people often use it for a long time. It is extremely harmful to health, it has more nicotine and other psychoactive substances, which have the power to modify the functioning of the central nervous system”, he explains.

According to the specialist, studies associate the use of hookah to the development of lung cancer, respiratory diseases, periodontal (gum) disease, in addition to exposing users to nicotine in high concentration, which can cause dependence.

“By time of use, the amount of nicotine and harmful substances is greater than in cigarettes. Even with sporadic use, we can see great reflections on the health of those who use this device”, completes Thiago.

