Direct flights from Zona Mata to SP for only R$ 231 (round trip)

Promotional value is for travel in July, at the debut of LATAM at the Regional Airport

LATAM launched this weekend with unmissable discounts on the purchase of airline tickets to national and international destinations. From the Zona da Mata Regional Airport to São Paulo (Guarulhos Airport) the round trip on a direct LATAM flight is being sold for only R$ 231.12, value with taxes included. (See details in the image below).

LATAM starts operating at Zona da Mata Regional Airport on July 26 this year. Air tickets for just R$ 231.12 to Guarulhos Airport are available for travel on the company’s flight debut at the Regional Airport. For those who plan to travel in August, September, October and November, there are also round-trip flights for R$ 231.12.

Buy here Zona da Mata/São Paulo tickets for R$ 231.12 (round trip)

Content continues after ad

Offers for other destinations

LATAM will use Airbus A319 aircraft in Zona da Mata that carry up to 144 passengers. The company Azul that offers daily flights from Zona da Mata to Campinas with ATR-72 aircraft with 70 seats. This is the same model of plane that VoePass, Gol’s partner company, makes the connection between the Regional Airport and Guarulhos Airport.

In this post the team at All Travel selected promotions from all companies operating in Zona da Mata. In the Azul promotion, the round trip to Campinas is being sold for R$ 617, in addition to offers to Brasília (R$ 737.71), Goiânia (R$ 764), Porto Alegre (R$ 811.41), and Florianópolis BRL 789.32.

Round-trip airfare with taxes included

Leaving from Zona da Mata

Flights from Rio for only R$319

On flights from Rio de Janeiro to São Paulo (air bridge) the highlights are airline tickets for R$322.24, in addition to offers to Brasília (R$406), Curitiba (R$541), Belo Horizonte (R$319) , and Goiânia (R$ 343). Promotions are for flights in July. August, September, October and November this year, excluding holidays. Promotions end at 8 am on Monday (4/7).

Round-trip airfare with taxes included

Departing from Rio de Janeiro

Are you in another city? Make your quote here and guarantee special discounts

Did you buy the airline tickets? guarantee here up to 40% off hosting