Doctor is caught playing solitaire in SP hospital: “Pack face”

The self-employed Roberto Forge, 45, was waiting for his wife in pain to be seen when he caught the doctor at the Emergency Care Unit (UPA) in Ilha Comprida, on the coast of São Paulo, playing solitaire on the computer inside his office. The information is from metropolises.

Forge’s companion sought out the health unit last Saturday (25/06) with suspected kidney stones and had been waiting for care for over an hour.

“My wife was in pain. Kidney stones are not just a headache. And the doctor playing solitaire on the computer? It’s the cumulus!”, said the self-employed. Forge also published the rant and photos on his social network.

According to Forge, ten patients were awaiting treatment at the hospital. The man questioned the doctor about the delay in receiving care.

“He even had the nerve to tell me that he was looking at patient records. He put the blame on the nurses who would not have warned which patients were waiting,” said the self-employed.

Concerned about the quality of the doctor’s care, Roberto also asked that his companion be evaluated by another professional. Forge reported that after 15 minutes of complaining to the doctor, everyone at the place was attended to.

The Municipality of Ilha Comprida told G1 that the professional is outsourced. “Due to the complaint, the municipality asked the company to remove the doctor from the board until the circumstances were determined”, said the municipality in a note.

