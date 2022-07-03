Does gasoline in heights make CNG a good option? See costs and if it’s worth it – 07/02/2022

Fuel getting cheaper? It is a reality that only applies to one: natural gas for vehicles, the famous CNG. The option has become more viable and, according to the Ticket Log survey, has become more affordable.

According to the figures released by the company, in the first semester survey, the average price of CNG per cubic meter was R$ 4.92, and on June 30, it reached R$ 4.72. A downtrend that has yet to be confirmed throughout July.

Well below the average of R$ 7.29 for a liter of gasoline and R$ 5.79 for ethanol, both with an upward trend, but which could change a little with the new fuel policy. Something that is yet to be confirmed.

“When we compare it with gasoline, we see that its price has a volatility, a much faster increase. Both gasoline and diesel have their international pressures, situations that end up interfering with the price, which rises much faster. Ethanol is less sensitive”, analyzes Fernanda Mansano, economist and professor of Analysis of Economic Scenarios at Ibmec-SP.

Prices have helped to increase the use of CNG. According to Abegás (Brazilian Association of Piped Gas Distributors), the upward trend for vehicular use was 19.2% in the first quarter – data for the semester have not yet been compiled -, the biggest increase among all the segments calculated by the institution, surpassing the industrial, commercial, residential and cogeneration sectors.

The only drop in use was in electricity generation, which dropped 42.2%, a decrease caused by the fall in industrial use of the fuel, something motivated by the improvement in the country’s water situation, indicates Abegás.

The average installation price for the fifth-generation CNG kit is between R$4,500 and R$5,000, but can be higher for vehicles equipped with direct injection – most sell for R$6,000 or more. The size of the cylinder (or cylinders) varies depending on your available space, which can add a little to the bill.

As remembering is living, Fiat was the last brand to offer CNG from the factory, but the Grand Siena Tetrafuel, however, was discontinued in 2016. The manufacturer still bet on selling the equipment as an option – it cost R$ 5 thousand -, however , that was in 2021.

You will need to run well to pay for it. Widely used by app drivers and taxi drivers, gas is usually worth around 25,000 to 30,000 km. According to a survey by the company KBB (Kelley Blue Book), the average mileage traveled by Brazilian drivers is 12,900 km.

How long does it take to pay?

Private drivers also see advantages in using CNG. “For me, it’s still worth it, I drive about 20 km a day, and my CNG cylinder is 16 cubic meters, which can reach 200 km or a little more. The most I’ve driven in the city it was 220 km. The difference in cost is visible, for me to run on gasoline, even though the gas has gone up, I would pay more than I pay today. I fill the cylinder at around R$ 80, but it was for R$ 45 at the time old ones, but even so, to drive 200 km, I would pay much more with gasoline”, says Alessandro Rocha Vieira, driver.

Another advantage is the discount on the IPVA, something applied in many states. In Rio de Janeiro, the cut is big. While cars powered by gasoline/ethanol pay 4%, those that use CNG have a rate of 1.5%.

CNG supply takes longer Image: Ricardo Borges/Folhapress

To give you an idea, the Hyundai HB20 – the best-selling passenger car in Brazil until May, according to Fenabrave – costs R$ 74,590. The IPVA rate in Rio de Janeiro is 4%, an account priced at R$2,983. With CNG, the value drops to R$ 1,118, which helps to accelerate the advantage of using natural gas for vehicles.

what are the disadvantages

There are other points to take into account. One of them is the CNG supply network available in your region. It is not so simple to install a pipeline to supply the gas.

“It can also devalue the car, especially for individuals, sometimes it can lose its market value at the time of resale. Whoever is going to buy it would not always value it more, even because of the mechanical changes. If there is a change in the engine or structure. physics may not place as much value on it”, recalls Fernanda Mansano.

Another is the issue of inspection/surveillance, which is indispensable. It is important to remember that refueling takes longer than with gasoline and ethanol, longer pit stops will be unavoidable.

Natural wear and tear items should also be accounted for, as brakes, suspension and other components will last less time. Depending on your vehicle’s maintenance costs, this may add to the bill too much – just imagine that Audi or BMW having to stop more at the repair shop.

The annual inspection can be a hindrance for some. “Just for the record, I’m not against having the inspection of the CNG, in view of the danger that it is to have a leak, but the items that are reviewed and the fact that it is annual is complicated. I think the inspection is of the CNG, they should check the items connected to the gas system, not a Detran-type inspection”, says Daniel Martins, IT professional.

He stopped using gas because of these and other problems, including the use of equipment that did not work as well as the new generation and also the fact that his car was older and did not pay the IPVA, which reduced the cost advantages.

The space required for installing the equipment must also be taken into account. The trunk of a compact sedan can be half full. Needless to say, the issue gets worse if you have a compact hatch.

It is still necessary to emphasize another point: performance will be affected. If your car is low on power and torque, you can expect a much greater slowdown. It is possible to estimate a loss greater than 20%. And always choose a kit supplier with Inmetro certification. If not, the economy will be very expensive.

Want to read more about the automotive world and talk to us about it? Join our Facebook group! A place for discussion, information and exchange of experiences among car lovers. You can also follow our coverage on Instagram of UOL Carros.