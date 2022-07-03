Dorival Júnior sends an alternative team to a duel against Santos

Rubro-Negro goes to the coast of São Paulo to face Peixe this Saturday (2) for the Brazilian Championship. On Tuesday (5), the team receives Tolima

This Saturday (2), Flamengo returns to the field to face Santos, in a duel valid for the 14th round of the Brazilian Championship. Aiming at the return match of the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores against Tolima, coach Dorival Júnior will select an alternative team, saving some stars such as Arrascaeta and Gabigol from the team. According to journalist Venê Casagrande, the coach aims to avoid the risk of muscle injuries.

“The idea of ​​Flamengo’s coaching staff is to have a physically good team against Santos to be able to compete better in the game. The trip (round trip) to Colombia was very tiring. From Wednesday to Thursday, for example, many could not sleep”, said the journalist from Jornal O Dia, a sectorist for Flamengo. For the duel, the coach will have some news.

Regarding the match against Tolima, in Colombia, only Éverton Ribeiro and Thiago Maia started the duel against Santos between the holders, in addition to goalkeeper Santos, who recently returned from injury. The attacking trio of Rubro-Negro will be formed by Vitinho on the left side, Marinho on the right side and center forward Pedro centrally in charge of the attack.

The team will also have an important novelty in midfield. Basic jewel, the young Victor Hugo, only 18 years old, will have his first chance as a starter of the professional team. So far there have been five matches with the Flamengo shirt, all of them coming from the bench and entering during the match. Altogether, he has just 65 minutes in these five games.

According to information provided by Venê, the team that will take to the field to face Santos has Santos, Matheuzinho, Gustavo Henrique, Pablo and Ayrton Lucas; Thiago Maia, Everton Ribeiro, Victor Hugo, Vitinho, Marinho and Pedro. The duel is scheduled in Vila Belmiro, at 19h. At the moment, Rubro-Negro is in ninth place with 18 points and, if they win, they can overtake Santos and enter the G-6.