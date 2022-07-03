Dozens of flights are canceled by strikes at Paris and Madrid airports | World

Fifteen flights were canceled and 175 were postponed this Saturday (2) at Madrid airport due to the strike by crew members of Ryanair and EasyJet companies.

The mobilization of Ryanair and EasyJet in Madrid, two low-cost airlines, to demand better wages and working conditions coincided with the end of the school year in Europe and the summer holidays.

At 1:00 pm local time (08:00 GMT) this Saturday (2), ten Ryanair and five EasyJet flights were canceled and 175 were delayed. (123 from Ryanair and 52 from EasyJet), the unions said in a statement.

The Ryanair crew’s strike in Spain – where the company has around 1,900 employees – began on June 24, and the EasyJet strike on Friday (1).

The USO union also said Ryanair employees planned shutdowns in three four-day periods: from 12 to 15 July, from 18 to 21 July and from 25 to 28 July at the ten Spanish airports where the Irish company operates. .

“After these 6 days of strike and seeing the company’s impassiveness for not listening to its workers and preferring to leave thousands of passengers on land instead of sitting down to negotiate an agreement under Spanish law, we were forced to call new strike days” , said Lidia Arasanz, representative of the USO.

In the previous six days of the strike, more than 1,200 flights were delayed or cancelled.

EasyJet workers announced strikes during the first three weekends of July to demand improvements in their working conditions and that they be in line with those of other European airlines.

Delays also in France

In France, dozens of flights were canceled at Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris, where firefighters have been on strike since Thursday (30), forcing authorities to reduce the number of runways as a precaution.

Between 7 am and 2 pm local time, one in five flights with Paris as the origin or destination was cancelled, according to the airport operator’s operating body.