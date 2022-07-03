Drica Moraes opines on the casting of Jade Picon for ‘Travessia’: “Prejudice”

In the cast of ‘Travessia’, Drica Moraes opines on the casting of Jade Picon for the same soap opera; check out

The actress Drica Moraes gave his opinion on the scaling of Jade Picon for the cast of Crossingnext soap opera at 9. Instead of judging the ex-BBB, the artist says she prefers to give a ‘chance‘ for the influencer to showcase her talent.

At the time when the influencer was announced in the cast of the soap opera of Gloria Perez, many were against. In addition to the audience, some actors also did not like the lineup at all. In the end, Picon has no experience and does not have the DRT, mandatory registration for actors.

Contrary to that thought, Drica was open and said he didn’t see a problem: “I try not to be prejudiced about things at first, until the person proves me otherwise”declared Drica in an interview with F5, from Folha de S. Paulo.

in the plot, Jade will play Chiara, a digital influencer, and to Dricathe idea of ​​its escalation makes sense. “I’m already a dinosaur. In my time, I had to do theater, have experience on the stage. Today the times are different, you can’t see it with so much prejudice”said the artist.

However, the actress claims that for Jade succeed in her first project in soap operas, she will have to “to grate a lot”: “You can’t get away from it“, ensures Drica, who will be Nubia, mother obsessed with the villain Ari (Chay Suede) in Crossing.

DECLARATION

