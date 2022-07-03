Drivers are being hit at gas stations

Gas stations are hitting drivers. Check out what precautions you should take to avoid falling into these scams.

In addition to the increase in fuel prices, drivers are also concerned about the scams that are happening at gas stations, so care needs to be doubled.

Check out below how the scams are occurring and how to protect yourself.

How scams work

Many drivers may not think about this possibility, but some gas station owners are orienting their gas station attendants to offer products, such as oil changes, without actually needing to change them.

Not to mention that, in some cases, the value of the service is overpriced. In other words, they charge a much higher amount than should be charged, a grand scheme of some gas station networks to outsmart customers and earn much more than the value of the fuel.

In this way, drivers end up being harmed by exchanging something that was still up to date or paying more than they should.

Scams are more common than drivers imagine, so much so that some cases ended up in the sights of the Civil Police.

How to protect yourself?

For avoid being scammed by gas stations, drivers are advised to pay close attention every time they fill up their car, calibrate the tires and replace the windshield wiper fluid. As for other services, it is recommended that they be done in specific stores.

In addition, to protect themselves, drivers should carefully note the information indicated on the dashboard of the car. For example: the dates of the next oil change.

To make sure that the amount paid for fuel is correct, it is important for the driver to check the amount of fuel at the pump.

Procon fines Porto Alegre gas stations for gasoline scam

A report made by the program Fantástico revealed that the Fabrício Corrêa Barros chain, from the Metropolitan Region of Porto Alegre, was deceiving customers by selling overpriced products and unnecessary services.

Procon (Protection of Consumer Protection) decided to fine three gas stations of a businessman suspected of applying scams, when being sought by the report of RBS TV, the businessman informed that the case is being handled by his lawyer.

The three posts fined by Procon belong to the Fabrício Corrêa Barros network, each one was fined R$10,000 for not responding to the agency’s notifications. The value could reach R$ 14 million by the end of the investigation.

