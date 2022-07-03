‘É de Casa’ welcomes new presenters with feijoada and samba







Maria Beltrão, Thiago Oliveira and Rita Batista are part of the cast of ‘É De Casa’ Photo: TV Globo

O it’s from home this Saturday, 2nd, received the presenters Maria Beltrão, Thiago Oliveira and Rita Batista, who will join Talitha Morete in charge of the weekend morning.

In addition, André Marques, who did not renew his contract with Globo, and Ana Furtado received colleagues Patrícia Poeta and Manoel Soares, who will debut next week the Date.

This meeting of presenters – which also had musicians and guests – also had feijoada and samba. On social media, the public joked about the number of people present in the program.

See some of the comments:

#EDeCasa it feels like home when there are a lot of people together, no one listens to anyone haha — Fran Lima (@Fraan_Lima_) July 2, 2022

The chaotic energy of #EDeCasa today represents the feijoada in our house. People getting their hands on, pagode, laughter, a priceless aunt and Maria Rita as the top cousin of the ride arriving — Klaw (@klawbipolar) July 2, 2022