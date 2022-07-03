‘É de Casa’ welcomes new presenters with feijoada and samba

Maria Beltrão, Thiago Oliveira and Rita Batista are part of the cast of 'É De Casa'

Photo: TV Globo

O it’s from home this Saturday, 2nd, received the presenters Maria Beltrão, Thiago Oliveira and Rita Batista, who will join Talitha Morete in charge of the weekend morning.

In addition, André Marques, who did not renew his contract with Globo, and Ana Furtado received colleagues Patrícia Poeta and Manoel Soares, who will debut next week the Date.

This meeting of presenters – which also had musicians and guests – also had feijoada and samba. On social media, the public joked about the number of people present in the program.

See some of the comments:

