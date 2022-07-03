Early Alzheimer’s treatment works better in women

According to data, most patients diagnosed with Alzheimer’s are women. However, a new report on the disease shows that females also tend to respond better to early treatment. According to research carried out by Florida Atlantic University, in the United States, some lifestyle changes, such as a balanced diet, exercise routine and improved sleep quality can prevent the development of the disease. Keep reading!

What does the published survey say?

“Our individually designed interventions led to greater improvement in the risk of Alzheimer’s and cardiovascular disease in women compared to men,” explains researcher Richard Isaacson, one of the authors of the article, in an interview with CNN International.

In addition, in other biomarkers, such as the level of bad cholesterol, LDL, women also showed a more significant improvement than men during early treatment.

Study spans more than 10 years

The research used data from participants who are in a study that has lasted more than 10 years. This research seeks to assess the impact of lifestyle changes on cognitive functions and on the factors that cause the risk of developing dementia.

In addition, for the construction of the report, the physical, blood, cognitive and genetic exams of each patient were analyzed. Thus, they were properly medicated, had vitamin replacement, used supplements and underwent a series of personalized lifestyle interventions.

According to Isaacson, risk factors for dementia in women differ from those present in men. For example, in women, if they have extra fat in the abdominal region, there is a significant 39% increase in the chances of developing Alzheimer’s.

“The rapid decline in estrogen during the perimenopause transition may be one of the most impacting risk factors for developing Alzheimer’s.”