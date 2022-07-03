Election: Lula demands military committed to democracy – 07/02/2022 – Poder

Former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) called for military personnel committed to democracy and said he would not tolerate threats or tutelage over institutions.

“It is necessary to overcome authoritarianism and anti-democratic threats. We will not tolerate any kind of threat or guardianship over the institutions representing the popular vote,” said PT this Saturday (2) in Salvador.

The former president also stated that the Armed Forces must be committed to democracy and must strictly comply with what is defined in the Constitution.

“The independent and sovereign Brazil that we want cannot give up its Armed Forces. Not only well equipped and well trained, but above all the Armed Forces committed to democracy.”

PT highlighted that Brazil needs institutional normality to get out of the crisis and said that the Armed Forces will be on the side of the population.

“I am sure that the armed forces will be on the side of the Brazilian people in our struggle for a new independence, as they were at important moments in our history,” he said.

In his speech, the PT even minimized the chances of a coup led by Bolsonaro and said he believed that there would be democratic normality.

“Do not accept terrorism, do not believe in the terrorism that is broadcast on television that there is going to be a coup, that it [Bolsonaro] is trying to create a case,” said Lula, who also criticized the president for being suspicious of electronic voting machines.

“This citizen was elected by electronic voting in 1998, in 2002, in 2006, in 2010, in 2014 and in 2018 and now he comes to say that he distrusts the electronic ballot box. In fact, he is suspicious of the Brazilian people who will not vote him and will defeat him.”

Lula also defended the election of a bench of allied senators and federal deputies and criticized the rapporteur’s amendments, a budget instrument without transparency that gained strength in the National Congress under Bolsonaro.

“If we don’t have many deputies and we don’t end the secret budget, it will be very difficult for me and the [Geraldo] Alckmin to do what we need to do in this country,” he said.

The PT participated in an act with the militancy at the Fonte Nova Arena with the presence of Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), the governor of Bahia, Rui Costa (PT), and the pre-candidate for governor Jerônimo Rodrigues (PT).

Lula was in Salvador to participate in the celebration of the Independence of Bahia, a date that also had the presence of three other presidential candidates: President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), former Minister Ciro Gomes (PDT) and Senator Simone Tebet (MDB).

Lula, Ciro and Simone walked in the streets of the Old Center of Salvador alongside supporters, but only the last two met. Bolsonaro, in turn, chose to participate in a motorcycle ride with supporters leaving Farol da Barra

The rally, which comes with three months to go before the presidential election, was seen as the first big test of the presidential campaign, with militants on the streets and added security concerns.

Former President Lula joined the 2 de Julho procession at the height of Largo da Soledade and walked for about a kilometer, contrary to the initial expectation that he would not participate in the civic act.

The PT was under tight security and was not harassed on the way. Surrounded by supporters, he heard shouts of “Lula, warrior of the Brazilian people” and “Olê, olê, olá, Lula, Lula.”

During the walk, PT spoke about the receptivity and civilized atmosphere in the procession in Salvador.

“We are taking a walk with thousands of people and there has not been a single incident. In other words, in a demonstration that the people are not only democratic but also like democratic demonstrations,” he said.

He also highlighted the importance of 2 de Julho: “Here, Independence was made with the blood and death of black people, indigenous people, priests, nuns, and the working people who fought to expel the Portuguese. See: it’s not a military parade, it’s a people’s parade. That means Independence”.

Lula walked in the procession alongside his wife, Rosângela Souza, the governor of Bahia, Rui Costa (PT), the pre-candidate for governor Jerônimo Rodrigues (PT). Further back, alone, came the pre-candidate for vice president Geraldo Alckmin (PSB).

THE Sheet found that Lula had been advised against participating in the 2nd of July procession for security reasons. The PT, however, decided to participate in an excerpt to make a counterpoint to Bolsonaro, who preferred to join supporters in a motorcycle.