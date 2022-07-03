Eliezer says he can’t rent an apartment and the reason is surprising

Through social networks, Eliezer said that he is having difficulties to rent an apartment in the capital of São Paulo. The BBB22 participant said that although he is working hard to conquer the apartment of his dreams, he has been receiving many no’s from the owners after they find out Eli is the ex-brother.

“Every time my proposal reaches the apartment owner, he denies it. I must have done something very wrong on the show, people don’t like me, or people think I’m going to get there and tear the apartment down, which doesn’t make sense,” said Eli.

He went on to say that he sent numerous proposals, but all of them were denied when they call his name to the person he is: “I’ve already sent about 200 proposals, but when they see it’s me, they deny it. Seriously, this subject is bothering me a lot, because it already has a lot right. I must have a problem, guys. That’s why I want to say here that I’m not going to set the apartment on fire, I’m not.”

Eliezer also spoke about his relationship with Viih Tube

At the end of last month, Viih Tube and Eliezer were seen kissing at the club and since then they have not let go. Despite the couple having already denied the rumors that they were dating, the two are getting along very well. And she herself said that she faced trouble with him on a trip.

Eli took advantage of the stories to answer questions about his relationship with the influencer: “Look at the smile, that says a lot. We’re being happy, that’s what matters, isn’t it? It’s what matters in life, we are living”.

This week, the couple enjoyed São João da Thay very close.