Elon Musk breaks silence on Twitter with photo with the pope

posted on 07/02/2022 15:27



(Credit: Reproduction / Social Media)

American billionaire Elon Musk broke his silence on Twitter, the company he’s buying, by posting several photos on Saturday, including one with Pope Francis.

“Honored to meet @Pontifex yesterday” [sexta-feira]he said in his tweet, posting a photo of himself dressed in black to the pope’s right, with four of his elegantly dressed children at his side, and the sovereign pontiff to his left.





The world’s richest man has eight children: six with Justine Musk in the 2000s, one of whom died weeks after birth, and, more recently, two with singer Grimes.

The head of Tesla and SpaceX did not specify the location or details of the meeting, and the Vatican did not report this private visit by the pope.

Elon Musk hasn’t tweeted since June 21, when he said there were still “a few unresolved issues” in his proposed $44 billion buyout of Twitter, including the “very important” issue of the number of fake Twitter accounts.