Embraer delivers KLM Cityhopper’s twelfth E195 E2

Brazilian manufacturer Embraer delivered, this week, the 195-E2 jet, number twelve, from the Dutch fleet of KLM Cityhopper, the regional arm of the KLM mainline. The aircraft, with registration PH-NXL (msn 19020067), arrived in Schiphol, Amsterdam, around 5 pm on June 29, after a flight from São José dos Campos, with stops in Recife and Tenerife.

Two days after its arrival at the base, the jet was already placed on the regular services of KLM Cityhopper, having made its maiden flight to Valencia, Spain, as indicated by Radarbox data.

Over the next few months and years, the number of E2 jets in KLM’s fleet is expected to double and reach 25, the total ordered by the company. The first aircraft was delivered in February last year.

The Embraer 195-E2 is the largest aircraft in the KLM Cityhopper fleet and has 132 seats. KLM’s regional subsidiary also has the Embraer 190 (with 100 seats) and the Embraer 175 (with 88 seats). The new type is intended to replace some of the older Embraer 190s.






