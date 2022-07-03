Emergency aid of up to BRL 3,000 is released; check your CPF

Despite its closure in October 2021, the emergency aid still continues to be passed on to certain Brazilian families. This time, payments take place in the form of compensation to the group of beneficiaries who did not receive the amount correctly in 2020.

we are talking about single parents head of household, who are those who take care of their underage children alone, without the contribution of a partner or spouse. The retroactive value refers to the difference in the double quota of the program, passed only to single mothers in the same situation two years ago.

What is the value of retroactive emergency aid?

According to Caixa Econômica Federal, the amount transferred by the program depends on the amount of installments received by single parents between April and August 2020. Check:

the one who received 5 months benefit: BRL 3 thousand;

BRL 3 thousand; the one who received 4 months benefit: BRL 2.4 thousand

BRL 2.4 thousand the one who received 3 months benefit: BRL 1.8 thousand

BRL 1.8 thousand the one who received 2 months benefit: BRL 1.2 thousand;

BRL 1.2 thousand; the one who received 1 month benefit: BRL 600.

In this sense, the values ​​can then vary between R$ 600 (minimum) and R$ 3 thousand (maximum). See below how the query is made to find out if you are eligible for the withdrawal of retroactive emergency aid.

How to consult emergency aid?

The withdrawal of the extra payment of emergency aid in 2022 can be consulted in a totally virtual way, on the website developed by Dataprev – Social Security technology company.

Access to the portal for consultation of emergency aid requires verification via the Gov.br account, in the transfer of the CPF and password.