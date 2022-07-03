Emirates superjumbo lands with large hole in fuselage – Prisma

An Emirates A380 superjumbo landed at Brisbane International Airport in Australia on Friday night with a large hole in the side of its fuselage in an area close to the left wing known as the root fairing.

Sources claim the damage may have occurred during takeoff from Dubai about 13 and a half hours before the aircraft landed in Australia.

The three-year-old A380 took off from Dubai International Airport at 2:30am on Friday but continued on its journey. The pilots would not have reported to air traffic control in Brisbane a possible tire blowout on takeoff.

The double-decker aircraft landed safely in Brisbane but stalled on the runway. Emergency services initially discovered a large hole in the fairing, as well as a “penetration” in the underside of the fuselage.

In December 2021, an Emirates Boeing 777 with 374 passengers and crew on board flew low and fast over a densely populated and high-rise area of ​​Dubai, before gaining altitude only after flying over the Persian Gulf.

Initial reports suggested the pilots attempted to take off with the altitude selector set to zero feet, but the captain claims he noticed this error before departure.

Analysts, however, questioned why the aircraft was allowed to continue its flight to Washington DC instead of returning to Dubai, where damage could be verified.

A month later, a second Boeing 777-300 operated by Emirates began descending the runway for takeoff without first obtaining clearance from air traffic control as another plane crossed the runway.

The aircraft reached 130 “indicated speed knots” before the pilots finally rejected takeoff. Surprisingly, after taxiing back to a holding point at the airfield, the flight was cleared to depart just 30 minutes later without further incident.

The A380 involved in the latest crash remains on the ground in Brisbane and the flight back to Dubai has been postponed. The approximately three-year-old aircraft (A6-EVK) has a special Museum of the Future livery that celebrates a new ring-shaped building on Dubai’s famous Sheikh Zayed Road.

Watch the video of the damaged Emirates aircraft, released by the Prashant AviationTrip YouTube channel:



