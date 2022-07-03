Established Globo actor becomes drag queen and assumes relationship with heartthrob

A consecrated TV Globo actor emerged as a drag queen and assumed a relationship with Jesuíta Barbosa

Silvero Pereira is a chameleon when it comes to art, the actor has already given life to countless characters in soap operas and has stood out in the most different profiles. Currently the veteran is in “Pantanal”, where he plays Zaqueu, another great success was the soap opera “A Força do Querer”, in which he played Raimundo Nonato, a driver who at night turned into a woman who sang.

Just like his character, Silvero Pereira likes transformations and came up mounted as a drag queen. The photo was shared on the actor’s official profile, who spoke a little about the project in the caption: “Today the @riolgbtqia production from Maranhão by director @rafaelagcvs debuts at @riolgbtqia. An incredible cast in a production mostly composed of women and a team from the state of Maranhão with the participation of great stars of the Brazilian Drag scene! An honor to have been part of this work and, today, to see him arriving on the big screen for the public”.

ACTOR TAKES UP A RELATIONSHIP WITH GLOBAL GALAN

In another publication, Silvero Pereira assumed the friendship relationship he maintains with Jesuit Barbosa, also an actor on TV Globo and considered one of the heartthrobs of the new generation: “It’s been more than 10 years of friendship. We’ve worked a lot back there and now we meet again in PANTANAL Jesus, as I affectionately call him, is, in addition to a great artist, love in person. He always has a beautiful view of life and people. I love you friend @jesuitabarbosa”, he wrote in the caption of a photo.

It is worth noting that Silvero Pereira has come out for good and has no problem talking about his sexual orientation: “I am formed by the colors of my community, of the generations that fought and fight for our rights. If I open my mouth and stamp my Pride on my chest, it’s because of many, many who were and are on the front lines of this process”, said the actor, when recently celebrating LGBTQ+ pride day.