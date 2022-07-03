Even with a legal fight, Simaria relieves her ex-husband’s situation

As Simaria’s ex-husband, Vicente Escrig’s stay at her house in Alphaville (São Paulo), this Friday (7/1), is still a mystery for people close to the singer. The businessman appeared at the condominium to visit his children, but took the opportunity to enjoy areas such as the gym, for example. Would Simaria have relieved for the sake of the children or are they rehearsing a comeback?

Vicente, as is known, was thrown out of the condominium under court order, through the artist herself. In contact with the LeoDias column, Simaria’s advice explained that, in any case, he is the father of her children. “There’s nothing unusual about it,” they said of the visit. We also got in touch with Vicente, who as of the publication of this note had not yet responded.

Anyway, the presence of the businessman in the condominium, which, yes, stems from the singer’s approval, is not what actually draws attention, but his stay and transit through other areas, as mentioned above.

The end of the marriage between Simaria and Vicente

The 14-year marriage of Simaria and Vicente Escrig came to an end in 2021, after the distance between the two widened several crises. In a recent interview with this columnist, she also revealed that they split up, even on paper, for a year, but decided to get back together shortly after.

“Love had already died, everything I felt (…) I came back from Spain determined not to want him anymore. Then he invited me to dinner on Valentine’s Day (…) You know when you sit at a table and don’t recognize the person sitting in front of you? I came from downtown São Paulo for about 40 minutes from the most expensive restaurant you can imagine he took me and when I arrived at my house, he stopped the car and said: ‘You look different’. Then I said ‘yeah, right?’ He said that anything he said wouldn’t work anymore, I said: ‘For sure. The only certainty I have in my life is that I don’t want you anymore’”, detailed Simaria.

