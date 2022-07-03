Extraordinary withdrawal of R$ 1 thousand is still available. See how to receive

One of the most comprehensive measures adopted by the government in the first half of this year was the release of the extraordinary FGTS withdrawal (Service Time Guarantee Fund). Every Brazilian with a balance in linked accounts has the opportunity to withdraw up to BRL 1 thousand.

Although deposits were finalized in June, many people still have not withdrawn the money. So, if you want to have access to the FGTS and you don’t know how, here’s how to do it.

Extraordinary FGTS Withdrawal

The round of withdrawals authorized earlier this year is available to around 42 million workers. To participate, just have a balance in the active (current job) or inactive (old jobs) FGTS accounts.

The interested party cannot have used the funds in secured credit operations, such as early birthday withdrawal. Those whose balance was blocked by a court decision, or requested back by the employer, are also prevented from participating.

How to withdraw FGTS?

Caixa Econômica Federal has already credited all amounts to a digital savings account created automatically in the Caixa Tem app. No prior request is required, just access the tool to move the money.

It is worth noting that the extraordinary withdrawal of the FGTS is an optional option, that is, no worker is obliged to participate. If you prefer, citizens can access the Caixa Tem app and request the return of amounts to linked accounts, or just wait for the round to end.

To ask questions about the benefit, access the FGTS website or application, or look for a Caixa branch. The deadline for redemption is December 29th.