Fabiula shows off a new look alongside her babies with Emílio Dantas

Emílio Dantas’ wife, Fabiula Nascimento, appears clinging to the twins and enchants

the actor’s wife Emílio Dantasalso actress Fabiula Nascimento, appeared in a super cute click with twins and showed off her new look. The couple is the father of little babies Raul and Roque. of five months. Recently, the famous dads had an intimate party to celebrate the five months of the heirs.

Each month, Emílio Dantas and his wife have a beautiful celebration. With the right to a cupcake made at home by mom Fabiula. The actor, on the other hand, is usually very reserved on his profile on social networks. However, he publishes each month an album full of photos to honor his babies.

This Saturday (02), the actor’s wife decided to change her look in one of the luxurious beauty salons in Rio de Janeiro. The artist resorted to hair stylist Anderson Couto, darling of the famous, to lighten the highlights.

At the age of 43, the famous decided to change. She used her social media to show that she cut and dyed her hair, making her curls blonder. “Cleared!” wrote the wife of Emílio Dantas in the publication in which she appeared all excited about the transformation.

She also said that she was missing a change in the look: “I miss you,” wrote the actress. In the comments of the post, fans and admirers of the artist quickly filled the publication with many messages, making it clear that they approved of the result.

“Damn,” said the actress. Nanda Costa, friend of the famous. “Wow, what a beauty!” said one netizen. “My God, what a goddess”, fired a follower. “What wonderful. I loved it,” commented a third.

The twins’ mother had to pay a high amount for this change. After all, the salon is located in a prime area of ​​the Marvelous City. After showing details of the change of her new look, the artist still appeared clinging to the twins, Raul and Roque, in a sequence of photos beyond charming.

